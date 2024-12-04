Former Black Ops Commando Shares Intense Stories, Truth About War: WATCH

Lindsay Bruce has lived a crazy life.

The former 22 SAS operator joined me for his second appearance on American Joyride, and we covered a bunch of different topics.

We touched on a grisly injury he suffered in training, his closest call in combat, what he thinks about people who lie about their service record, UFOs and much more!

It's one of the most entertaining interviews I've ever done on American Joyride. As always, grab your favorite snack and drink, smash the play button below and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SAS Operator Lindsay Bruce Talks Training Injury, War, Liars And Much More!

