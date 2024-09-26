Lesbian WNBA Power Couple Has America's Attention Because ESPN Couldn't Stop Being Weird About It Last Night

Look, I know it's football season and Caitlin Clark lost last night, so our collective interest in the WNBA is fading faster than Enron stock back in the day.

BUT, fair is fair, and the news is the news … and when an ESPN play-by-play man stirs up the internet with his call of a simple assist and lay-up in last night's Fever-Sun game, I have to report on it.

So, report I will!

If you're just waking up this morning and happened to miss the big game last night – I did, so I certainly don't blame you – the internet is a tad confused as to why this announcer felt the need to work this line into his commentary last night:

Big night for the WNBA, on multiple levels

"Bonner" would be DeWanna Bonner, who plays for the Connecticut Sun. Her "fiancée" would be Alyssa Thomas, who also plays for the Sun and is also currently making headlines in the serious, non-culture world today because she called Caitlin Clark fans racist.

Weird, huh? Didn't see that one coming, I'm sure. When in doubt, scream racism. It's tried-and-true, baby! Works every time.

Anyway, back to the important stuff … like the weirdness of hearing this call during an otherwise intense playoff game. For starters, it's something you just don't hear every day. Nothing wrong with lesbian couples, by the way. Knock yourselves out. I don't care.

But we don't have a lot of engaged teammates in the world of athletics right now. Not a ton of dating QB-WR combos in the NFL – that we know of, at least. Same with baseball. I'm sure there's a pitcher-catcher joke in here somewhere, but I certainly won't be making it.

You can make it, but I won't!

Anyway, the internet noticed this little call right away, and Twitter went off the rails. Hard to do nowadays because that place is truly the Wild Wild West, but a lesbian power couple in the WNBA will do that, I reckon.

All in all, a solid night for the WNBA dating game, and an even better night for the Sun, who eliminated the racist Fever.

Good riddance!