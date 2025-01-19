Legendary Porn Star Richelle Ryan Offers Free Services To LA Firefighters

Legends step up when times get tough. They're not the ones who tend to back away or run. They don’t simply show up for photo ops either.

Legends are the ones leading by example. They've mastered their craft and oftentimes give much of themselves for little in return. Porn star Richelle Ryan fits that description.

She's a legend of the adult film industry with nearly two decades under her belt. She's also stepping up when called upon, or when she feels she has something to offer.

Who can forget when she offered to help Aaron Rodgers recover from injury? Here she is a New York Giants fan selflessly willing to help the Jets quarterback in his time of need.

Given that, it should come as no surprise that during a recent interview, Richelle offered to step up in a big way with free services for the first responders battling the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Richelle Ryan offers up her services for free to the Los Angeles firefighters fighting the wildfires

The Neighborhood Cougar, as she refers to herself said, reports the Daily Mail, "God bless our first responders, that's all I can say. I wanna be one of their sugar mamas, I wanna take them out on a date."

That's stepping up in a time of need. These folks have been working around the clock for the last couple of weeks. What kind of date does the 39-year-old have in mind?

Richelle answered that. She said, "The things you've seen me doing on my OnlyFans... it would be my way of paying it forward to our first responders."

Richelle Ryan, as pointed out by the Daily Mail, has been one of the most patriotic of the entertainers in the adult industry.

She has no problem holding an American flag or attending the Marine Corps Ball to show support for the US military. She doesn’t have any problem paying it forward for the LA firefighters either.

It's the latest example of Richelle putting her legendary status to good use. Some out there could learn a thing or two from this legend.