LeBron James' Wife Talks About Side Chicks, Sneaky Links & Setting Her Husband Straight On Calling Her 'Wifey'

Don't call Savannah James "wifey." Not even if your name is LeBron James and you're a certified NBA superstar. She's not a fan of the term, and she's not a fan of the terms "sneaky link" and "side chick" either.

The topics were brought up on a recent episode of the podcast she co-hosts called Everybody’s Crazy. It turns out she's not that big of a fan of sneaky links or side chicks.

Savannah thinks if you want to be fooling around with different people all the time, then you should just stay single. The thought of the "main chick" having knowledge of their significant other's "side chick" is wild to her.

But what she hates even more is being called wifey. That's a term she had to set her NBA superstar husband straight on. He was apparently throwing it around before they tied the knot, and she put a stop to that.

"When I tell you I hate, loath, ‘wifey’ with my whole entire soul…," Savannah said. "Don’t call me your wifey, and I’m not. I’m not. I had to politely tell my husband back in the day."

Savannah James had to set LeBron straight on "wifey"

She added, "He used to introduce me, 'This my wife, this my wife.' I had to put him to the side like, 'Excuse me, sir, don't introduce me as that, please. I'm not your wife and I deserve that title when the time is right. I don't want you to start to think that it's okay for you to say this.'"

Sure, LeBron's a billionaire, but he's just like everyone else with a woman in their life telling them things they're not allowed to say. I'm sure there's also the whole "put the toilet seat down" conversation that takes place too.

What most everyday guys don't have, are public accusations of cheating that involve NDAs. The billionaire basketball player does. Podcaster Sofia Franklyn threw those out nearly two years ago.

She said, "Leonardo DiCaprio, I know for a fact, I mean, I’ve never been invited but my friends have. He goes out, and his bodyguards or whatever go up to the girls, ask them if they want to go back to his house or wherever. They sign an NDA. LeBron James, same sh*t."

When it comes to the topic of being called wife, they settled that one back in 2013 when they tied the knot. As for the NDA allegations, who knows whatever became of those?

We do know that Savannah doesn't appear to be a fan of the extras that take place in some relationships.