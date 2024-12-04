Star Actress Shows Off Awesome Gun Skills: WATCH

Don't test "Lioness" star Laysla De Oliveira on the range.

Oliveira plays Cruz in the hit Paramount+ series "Lioness," and has been a focal point of the story since season one first premiered.

Her character is a certified badass who isn't afraid to take the fight to the enemy. Whether that's shooting people or hand-to-hand combat, Cruz is always ready to mix it up.

"Lioness" star Laysla De Oliveira puts shooting skills on display.

Well, it turns out Oliveira isn't too bad with a gun in real life. She recently posted a photo of herself at the popular Taran Tactical range cutting it loose with a pistol.

Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Isn't it awesome to see someone who has no problem rocking a weapon? I might have to get some of my old shooting videos on OutKick soon, but that was a different lifetime ago.

We have Tulsi Gabbard - a great American - showcasing her skills with a firearm, we have plenty of people smoking big bucks with firearms during hunting season and Laysla De Oliveira is now getting after it.

It turns out she might actually share some qualities with her character in real life.

Props to Laysla De Oliveira for being solid with a gun. That's something I'll always applaud. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to check out "Lioness" on Paramount+. It's 100% worth your time.