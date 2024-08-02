Reddit User Unleashes Blunt Anti-Las Vegas Rant, But Is It Justified?

A Reddit user is going viral for torching Las Vegas.

As OutKick readers know, I love Las Vegas, and judging from the responses I get from you all whenever I write about it, you all love it too!

It's a great city full of fun times, gambling, sports and cold beer. What's not to love?

Anti-Las Vegas post goes viral on Reddit.

Well, it appears we've found at least one person who isn't a fan of Las Vegas, and he shared a Reddit post that is blowing up.

"Been going to Las Vegas 2 times per year since 2001. Going again in October don’t know if we will return until the greedy resorts corporations start making it fun to visit. I don’t expect to win playing the slots but seems like your money doesn’t go as far as it did few year. The comps they offer is a joke in some cases. The shows have become out of reach when you spend well over $500 with dinner. Does anyone feel the same. Will the owners start offering better comps," the post reads.

Damn.

Where is the hype? Where is the hope? Where is the optimism? Unfortunately, a lot of people agreed with the post. You can read some of the responses:

Vegas just reported another record revenue month. Until numbers start dropping nothing will change.

Unfortunately they won't miss you. People keep coming, and people keep spending, so they have no incentive to stop their ways. Unless this place becomes a ghost town, the greed is going to continue to get worse.

There's simply too many whales to cater to worldwide. Still lots of fun things and great places in vegas but I doubt mega casinos are going to give more comps, lower prices or open up cheap buffets again. Hope you enjoy October.

You are not alone. Greed has no end so it's not going to get better. In five years, people will look back and say why can't things be as good as they were in 2024.

I understand completely. I still go, but only twice a year instead of the 4-5 trips I would take annually. I try to limit my food costs: bring protein bars for breakfast and eat at sandwich places for lunch and dinner. Got tired of paying $30(plus tip) for cold eggs, bacon and coffee. I don't think that things will be changing anytime soon; gambling and non-gambling revenues keep setting records. I just don't get how 25 year-olds can afford $500 bottle service!

I work for one of those greedy corporations and they are ruining our city. VPs and executives get bonuses for cutting costs and staying under budget while raising prices to astronomical levels. The pieces of %#$s that I work for even eliminated most live entertainment and have leased out space to boost their profits. They don’t care about customer service or their employees.

On the strip it's the duopoly of MGM and Caesars. Everything from outrageous parking and valet charges to removing water fountains and replacing them with water vending machines (F*ck you Cesars). The class of people has changed over the last decade. It seems like slides and sweats are the norm. I was at the Bellagio pool today and it was full of little kids running around. I'll never understand people who bring their kids to Vegas. I come to Vegas to have drinks and do adult stuff not watch other people babysit kids.

Stay downtown and gamble exclusively at the Fremont Street casinos. Don’t play slots, you might as well stuff your money into a toaster. Learn to play the "skill" games (craps, blackjack, and video poker), then look for casinos with the best odds for those games. Take the Deuce to the strip if you want get your fix of Strip atmosphere; about two hours of walking around should do it. Join all the slot clubs; the rewards are laughable but - if you’re from out of town - you could get some great hotel offers.

Vegas has gotten worse and expensive in the last 5 years.

Vegas wants more high value clientele and whales, not budget tourists who penny-pinch… Seems like the strip resorts are weeding out people by slowly making everything more expensive. Fremont Street seems to still be reasonable as far as I know…

We stopped going when it started becoming a club scene. Went back this spring and had a good time. A very pricey quick vacation but we knew it going in so not too bad. I am from the Circus Circus pink tray era so it will never be the same for me.

Everyone needs to take a deep breath and relax. The idea that Las Vegas all of a sudden just became unaffordable doesn't match reality.

Is it expensive? It certainly can be. If you spend your time at the Wynn or the Venetian, then you're going to pay higher prices for fancier experiences.

However, there are plenty of cheap options. Stage Door is right behind The Flamingo, and sells $1 beers and cheap hot dogs. Ellis Island is a block down past that with very cheap 3:2 blackjack and cheap drinks and food.

El Cortez in Fremont has cheap 3:2 blackjack and cheap food. Hogs and Heifers is the best bar in the Fremont region and it's affordable. The best part about Las Vegas is that you can craft any kind of experience you want.

I've done it fancy and I've done it working class. I've had a ton of fun doing each, but the idea that we should stop going because it's too expensive is just not true.

You can find deals all over the place with just a little bit of effort.

Now, is it ridiculous that most Strip blackjack games are 6:5? Without a doubt. It's beyond stupid, and I don't understand why anyone plays that trash. It's one of the worst parts about the city, but you know what? You can find 3:2 blackjack all over the city! You don't have to stick to the strip. Explore a little bit. I'll be there in a few weeks, and that's exactly what I intend to do.