Las Vegas Tipping Debate Sparks Massive Debate, Has Clear Answer

A debate about tipping in Las Vegas is setting Reddit on fire.

As OutKick readers know, I love Las Vegas. I go at least once a year, and always have an incredible time. The city is built for people like me, and I'm built for Sin City.

Whether it's crushing cold beers at Stage Door, getting wild at Hogs & Heifers or playing blackjack at El Cortez, it's always a hell of a fun time. You can read about my latest crazy trip here.

Las Vegas tipping debate sets Reddit on fire.

One of the biggest parts about Vegas is tipping. It's a city that runs on tips, and how well you tip the works can have a direct impact on your experience. Well, a debate about proper etiquette is currently blowing up on Reddit.

"Playing free bet blackjack. Bought in for $500. Cashed out for $900. She said no tip? I wasn't sure I heard her so she said you no tip? I said I'm down $4,000 today. She said but you won $400 with me. The pit boss comes over and she looks at him and said he doesn't tip. I'm like wtf. I've been playing in casinos for 30 years and tip pretty good and have never not one time ever been asked for a tip," a person wrote on Reddit.

What's the proper reaction in this situation? People have plenty of reactions. You can check out some responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I’m all for tipping but when it becomes an expectation/obligation then that crosses the line. Don’t call it a tip and just say it’s a fee.

If we have to tip the dealer because you won money at the table, then when I lose at the table, the dealer should tip me

I tip well regardless,but if you ask for a tip… I certainly am not giving you one

I put out a bet for the dealer periodically when playing blackjack instead of the tip. The dealers always appreciate it. It’s like they are playing along with you.

I’ve had dealers scoff and make sarcastic comments for giving them a few bucks tip like "ohhh wow $3 thank youuuu" from winning a couple hundred. Strip hotel.

Unprofessional. They don’t know your circumstances for the day. I never tip down big time. Unless the banter is great. Tipping dealers is kinda crazy anyway, shouldn’t the house edge of 6:5 cover that lol

When things are cold it’s "I just deal the cards" - I tip based 1000% on their attitude and personality. If they are sh*tty, they picked the wrong job. Our society has gotten crazy with the tip culture.

Lol her just straight up telling her boss you're a stiff right in front of you is pretty awesome. Sounds like a cool place to work!

If I was rich enough, out of petty spite, I would withdraw 50k and either brute force a massive win at her table, or lose it all, and while playing tip a cocktail waitress $500 for a bottle of water. Then leave and not tip the dealer.

I’ll tip the dealer if they make the game enjoyable, losing or winning. I’m not tipping you just for dealing. Sorry not sorry. Tips are earned. Dealing the cards is something robots will be doing in the very near future

Let me know when the dealer tips you for listing $400.

If I were put in that situation I’d flip her a $1 check and tell her not to play in traffic. Then I would walk out the door and post my experience on Reddit

This is a bit of a gray area, but I'm definitely leaning towards saying it's pretty unprofessional to ask for a tip. Now, let me be clear. I am a big fan of tipping.

I believe in tipping and tipping well. When I go to Vegas, I am very generous with dealers, cocktail waitresses and bartenders. It's not because I'm rich. I'm a blue-collar working class guy like everyone else.

I do it because it makes the experience more enjoyable and I simply like to do it. Whether I'm up or down at the tables, I always tip at least a few bucks to everyone involved.

If I'm losing big, I'll even place a bet for the dealer to try to change my luck. Invite the karma and cards you desire! However, asking for a tip is pretty unprofessional. The entire point of a tip is that it's supposed to be voluntary. It's supposed to be extra money for making the experience better. Asking for one is just awkward and weird.

Should the Reddit user have tipped? Sure, but asking for one crosses a bit of a line for me. Do you think I'm correct? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.