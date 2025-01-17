Biggest Las Vegas Regrets Go Viral, Prove Some People Are Demons

Not everyone leaves Las Vegas a winner.

As OutKick readers know well, I'm a big fan of Las Vegas. I've never once been to Las Vegas and not had an awesome time.

Las Vegas regrets go viral.

While I've always had a good time in Las Vegas, I'm not sure the same can be said for everyone. In fact, I know many people have probably gone and been raked over the coals.

Fortunately, we have a Reddit thread breaking down some Las Vegas regrets, and it's absolutely wild. Enjoy some of the stories below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

My buddy dialed a number on one of those cards for "Girls direct to your room $100". Two girls came to the room and he paid the $100, but then they wanted more money to do anything but sit there. He thought $100 was going to get him everything lol.

This happened to a group of 5 friends of mine. The girls got up to the room for $100. Then wanted $200 from each guy to dance/strip. Anything beyond that and the price would go up. They said, no thanks and the girls asked them to at least pay for their parking on their way out of the room. Lol.

Had a great one night stand with a girl I met out drinking. Hooked up, and lying around after that got into the "where ya from, what do you do?" Conversation. Turns out we were from the same city, in the same industry and knew a ton of the same people. So much for "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas"

Drunkenly bought a baggie of white powder for $100 after midnight in a casino. Realized I don't do that sort of drug (so: VERY drunkenly). Flipped it for the same $100 to the guy sitting next to me at the tables... watched him snort it and go on an unholy tear, winning pretty much every hand he played until 4 AM. every hand he played.

Not drinking enough water!

I won $800 on roulette at the mirage. I lost $900 on slots like a moron

Dropping my brand new iPhone while getting a private dance at Little Darlings. Phone was recovered by a bouncer who for some reason decided to call the last number on my recent call list -- my (now ex) wife -- who was at home with our 6 month old baby.

Late night gambling when I'm buzzed. It never ends well!

I got extremely drunk and took my shoes off on Fremont and threw them in the trash. Walked around for about an hour before I cut my feet on glass, drunkenly went around to like 3 different garbage cans that I had thought I’d put my shoes in. Was dumpster diving without shoes, while extremely drunk, on Fremont, as a little white girl. Anyways, I live a California sober life now because I’ll be damned if I ever embarrass myself like that again

My very first visit, I was with a group and we brought a ton of bottles for our suite The last morning, I drank 3/4 of a bottle of Scotch and went to the Wynn buffet Made a fool of myself at brunch and, later, got lost As in I couldn’t find the Strip (let that sink in) Walked around for a couple hours and barely got back to Bellagio in time to get my bags and make it to the airport Even in Vegas, there’s such a thing as too much whiskey.

Wearing brand new shoes and not having a back up.

College. I'm making more in a job at a casino than I ever did working in healthcare

Taking a hike in August. Dumbahhh tourist

Eating at the Bacchanal buffet at Caesars. Total waste of time and money.

Moving there in 2009 and playing poker for a living for 2 years. Las Vegas was a very depressing place to live.

Drunken gambling

Flying in the morning from the East Coast. I always feel better when I take the last flight from New York a day early. So much better to get there and go to sleep. Good to go for the rest of the trip.

I regret going with my ex each time I went. All he wanted to do was party with the white stuff & his friends, and I had nothing but a bad time, each time. Now I try to just have good experiences, & I go with people that aren’t interested in partying.

The biggest regret was marrying wife #1 in Vegas...

Getting married.

Meeting with a Vegas live streamer, then drinking way too much, and getting sloshed on his stream, and making a fool of myself. I can't go on his chat anymore or I get obliterated by them.

Knock on wood, I've never dealt with anything like this. Not even close. In fact, I've never had to deal with any nonsense like this.

I'm busy hanging out at Hogs & Heifers or Stage Door while the rest of the internet is seemingly embroiled in nonstop issues in Sin City.

You don't love to see it. That's not the goal. The goal is to have fun - not find yourself out a ton of money or worse.

What's your favorite Las Vegas experience? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.