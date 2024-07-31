What Makes The Perfect Las Vegas Trip? Reddit Has Some Great Suggestions

What makes the perfect trip to Las Vegas?

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Vegas, and it turns out that many of you are as well. Sin City is easily one of the most popular topics people reach out to me about (reach out at David.Hookstead@outkick.com).

The options for fun in Vegas are truly limitless. If you can imagine it, then the odds are high it can be pulled off. Especially if you have a lot of money. So, what makes the perfect trip to Vegas?

Reddit users debate what makes the perfect Las Vegas trip.

A Reddit thread titled "What completes a Vegas trip for you?" is full of great suggestions for how to perfectly cap off a trip to the best vacation destination in America.

Check out some of the answers below, and then hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Having my Spirit Airlines flight delayed by at least 3 hours.

$100 on black the first bet, first day. $100 on black last day on the way to the airport.

I keep 1-$1 chip (roulette) from each casino I'm helping to renovate...it's not much, but it's dishonest work.

My trip is complete after I eat a Whopper at the Burger King in the E gates and smoke a cigarette while playing my last $20.

All the different restaurants! So many options, so little time.

Vacation sex with the wife. Nothing better.

The PepperMill

Tacos el Gordo

Playing some Sigma Derby at The D

Since last September it's seeing a mind-blowing show at Sphere!

Walking the Strip after midnight

In N Out burger

Absolutely splurging on dinner on the last day of the trip at SW or Delmonico at the Venetian for me

Golden Steer, and at least 10 tear stained ATM slips. [snif, snif]

2-4 am, last day, wander to the first bar, get coffee + baileys, wander to a sittin spot on the strip (Toms Brooklyn Bridge is a nice spot when I'm goin cheap and stayin on the south side) and smoke a cigarette and a joint with my coffee, watching joggers and those that got very very drunk trying to get to a hotel or action if it's Sunday. Walk to MGM Grand put $ in the horse game with the cute little jockeys. Get another coffee and baileys and wander back to the hotel, quick before the sun comes out and it gets too hot.

A tipsy beer in hand walk from Excalibur to Mandalay Bay. The inside passage.

Dinner on the patio of Mon Ami Gabi at Paris with the backdrop of the Bellagio fountains.

An extreme hangover while simultaneously being flat broke.

Happy Half Hour on the Linq High Roller. It’s the best deal in Vegas.

Getting free drinks at gambling, no matter how bad you're doing!

Obviously, a lot of answers revolve around gambling and drinking. There are three things I'd suggest everyone do while in Las Vegas. Two involve alcohol. One involves a bit of exercise.

First, visit Stage Door behind The Flamingo. It's a dirty dive bar with $1 beers. The crowd is….ummm….interesting, and I say that as a compliment. It's incredibly cheap, fun and a must-visit for anyone who enjoys fun times without breaking the bank.

Second, visit Hogs & Heifers in the Fremont region of Vegas. This place is wild, and also reasonably priced. The bartenders will insult you to your face in humorous fashion, dance on the bar and then pour you another drink. It's an absolute blast and a gem of a bar in Las Vegas. My buddies and I discovered it for the first time last year, and we'll now go back to it whenever we're in town.

Lastly, get up one morning shortly before the sun is up and walk The Strip right at dawn. Seeing the sun come as you stroll The Strip with a coffee is one of the most underrated things you can do. Vegas is a city that thrives at night, but don't count out the early morning hours.

It's peaceful and the views are great.

Do you have some solid Vegas advice? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.