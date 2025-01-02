Las Vegas Rant About Kids Goes Viral, Draws Fired Up Reactions

Do kids belong in Las Vegas?

As OutKick readers know well, I'm one of the biggest Las Vegas fans on the planet. I can't get enough of Sin City.

I go at least once a year, and have never had anything other than a great time. You can read about my last crazy visit here.

It's a city built for people looking to have fun, but does that include kids?

Rant about kids in Las Vegas goes viral.

A person took to Reddit a couple of days ago to vent about kids in Las Vegas and wrote the following:

"Just got back today from four days in Vegas. I can’t figure out why these people bringing all of these little kids and there’s absolutely nothing for them to do. At this time of the year, it’s too cold to even use the pool ..So mommy is trying to wrangle kids in the casino while daddy is playing craps and poker and couldn’t be bothered. In addition, if you are unlucky enough get a room next to a family with a toddler or younger then you get to hear them scream all night. They should have separate areas for families and pets with barking dogs."

Interesting argument. Very interesting rant. Did people agree? Let's dive into some of the responses:

It’s weird walking around at midnight and people still have their kids out too.

I've seen parents putting their sleepy kids on top of that giant showgirl statue in MGM at 3 AM. Simple answer, they're sh*tty parents that only give a f*ck about themselves.

Just got back and I was surprised to see so many little kids and even babies strapped to their moms walking through the smoke filled casinos

Maybe I’m old, but there needs to be more 21 and older hotels in Vegas. Sin City, not Stroller City

I was just there from Friday to Monday and had the same experience as OP. Tons of strollers, some empty with the kids running next to them. I figured people were on holidays and just did a weekend trip to Vegas or something and didn't want to leave the kids at home for the quick stop after spending Xmas with their family. Only saw a couple dogs and were very well behaved/scared . Happy new year!

The kids, the stollers, and they walk four or five across down the strip and no one can get by them!

Seems to be a foreign family thing. Some cultures are much more down with late-late night in public with the kids than Americans.

They do have several adults-only establishments you can stay in on the strip, FYI. But you have to realize, Vegas is a wonderland of fun and lights and excitement and free entertainment and eye candy and toy stores and arcades and rides and magic shows... all without the gambling and sex. So in some respects, it's literally perfect for a vacation with kids. (They should not be in the casinos though, I will give you that.)

Fortunately some casinos like Circa are 21+.

I agree. We just got back and it was insane. The biggest thing is that there is no awareness. No one is taking care of the kids. They are running around everywhere. Security used to ensure they were out of the gambling areas but that’s even slacked. I just don’t get it. We used to love going because it was definitely geared more to adults.

It suck’s when you want to enjoy the pool and everyone’s screaming kids are splashing pool water into your drinks.

I miss 1970s decade Vegas. Almost never saw a kid unless you went to Circus Circus. We used to joke that kids were illegal.

Never understood this. From my own experience, Vegas to me is partying all night (blowing lines/drinking) with my friends on guys trips for a week straight. In my earlier years I did this once a year. Too old now. When I see little kids and babies hanging around I scratch my head.

A lot of people are really sh*tty parents

Let me go ahead and answer this question about if kids belong in Las Vegas for everyone out there. The answer is actually super easy. It's not complicated at all.

The answer is no. Absolutely not. Bringing kids to Las Vegas is insane. It's a town fueled by alcohol, gambling and for some people, drugs of varying strengths.

In what world do you want to bring a kid around any of that? If you can't afford babysitters or have family back home to watch them, then don't go to Las Vegas. This isn't hard to figure out.

This isn't complex or hard to figure out at all. It's actually shockingly simple. Leave the kids at home, and have some adult fun with other adults. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.