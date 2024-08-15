Man Goes Viral With Story About Potential Prostitutes

A man is very grateful security in Las Vegas might have saved him from some prostitutes.

If there is one thing OutKick readers know about me it's the fact that I love Las Vegas. I'll be there very soon, and I can't wait.

Nothing beats Sin City. The first beer after wheels down simply hits differently. It comes with so much hope and optimism.

However, Vegas isn't without its problems, and prostitutes are right near the top of the list.

Las Vegas security/prostitution story goes viral on Reddit.

A man took to Reddit to share his thanks for hotel security saving him from possibly having to deal with some prostitutes. It's a very on-brand post about Vegas.

"I've been staying at The LINQ for 25 years. Yes I know it used to be the Imperial Palace. Anyway one night two beautiful women asked me ‘Where are we going drinking?’ and my heart skipped a beat. I was alone and it felt pretty good. As I was leaving the security guard called me over and told me not to go with them. Ever since then I watch the security and these ‘women’ do this dance on and around The LINQ. Part of my people watching when I'm in town. Thank God for them," the post states.

The security clearly knew what was up, and did a guy a huge favor. As you'd expect, people were quick to weigh in with reactions.

Check out some of the responses below:

I’m surprised any people fall for these women. Vegas is the only place women approach me like I’m Brad Pitt so I know something is f*cking suspicious lol

Yes, it's really sus have an attractive 20 something dressed to the 9's woman suddenly really interested in my bartop video poker game at 2am.

This happened to me at the Hilton (now Westgate). I'm minding my own business, playing some VP at the bar, and this cute 20-something sits down and starts asking me about video poker. I explain it to her for a bit, and then she doesn't leave. Alarm bells start going off - Why is this pretty girl talking to me? It's not like we were at a real bar or club. Eventually she gets to the point, and I decline.

Similar thing happened to me, either at Treasure Island or The Mirage of blessed memory. I was quite clueless even though women, much less attractive women, did not regularly approach me and start talking. Even when she said she was from California and in Vegas "working" , I was like, "Oh cool, what line of business are you in?"

This..lmao. I took my buddy to vegas for the 1st time not too long ago, we went our seperate ways for a couple hours to play various games and when we found eachother later in the night, he was like "F*ck bro! I love it here, ive never been hit on in my life!"...I had to have the talk with him.

Usually they kick them out. I watch security escort the usuals out all the time at the Linq. Some of the other properties let them linger but not so much as the Caesars ones. Good on them for giving you a heads up though. You could have ended up in a bad situation.

Pretty much every lucky interaction with beautiful women in casinos, especially center bars, after about 11pm is likely going to be prostitutes. Pretty girls who are not sex workers are going to clubs around 10:30-11:00 if they are staying up late.

One of the best Vegas advice I got was from a security guard when I was younger. At the old Hard Rock I asked the security guard where the nearest strip club was. He pointed in a direction then told me "best to leave the plastic, take cash only" Wise elders whose seen some sh*t lol

If women approach you in Vegas, 99% of the time is not because we are good looking lol

Every time I’m alone Every. F*cking. Time.

Was at NYNY centre bar early morning in December, during Rodeo. A man who wasn't drunk but feeling no pain was buying a woman beers. She was obviously working and working him. About 5 minutes later security came over and escorted her out and she put up no fight. The guy offered to buy me a beer. I declined and told him he dodged a bullet but he didn't want to believe me. He thought she shouldn't have been tossed because she was so friendly and having a good time.

Here's some free advice for everyone that I received from someone who runs intel operations overseas and deals with foreign militaries coming to America to train.

It's honestly perfect advice for anyone visiting Las Vegas when it comes to dealing with potential prostitutes. If a woman comes up to you, there's one simple question you should ask yourself:

Would this woman or a woman with her appearance be interested in me if we met in my hometown on a random night?

Be honest with yourself. If the answer is no, then I have some bad news for you. You're being worked. Whether it's intel operations or hookers, the logic is the same. I hate to be the guy who breaks the news to everyone, but if you're 50 pounds overweight, short and not rich and a young woman in her mid-20s approaches you at midnight in Las Vegas, she's not there to learn about your career.

Keep your head on a swivel because you never know who might be looking for a quick payday.