People Reveal Best Las Vegas Drinks, And Some Choices Are Very Wrong

Reddit users are breaking down the best drink choices in Las Vegas, and some of the choices are wild.

As I say whenever I write about Vegas - which is very often thanks to all the degenerates out there - I always make clear that I love Sin City.

I was built for Vegas, and in many ways Vegas was built for me. What's not to like about a city dedicated to gambling, drinking with the boys and fun times?

Well, it's the first two that have a Reddit thread going viral.

Reddit users reveal best drinks while gambling in Las Vegas.

A Reddit thread asking for people's go-to drink while gambling is generating some interesting answers. For those of you who don't know, drinks are free in Las Vegas when gambling. I'm not saying you should gamble just for free drinks, but it's part of the experience if you choose to hit the tables or slots.

So, what are people choosing? Check out some of the answers below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Gin and tonic

Bombay Sapphire and tonic! Most casinos will still give it to you free if you ask and it's much better than the shitty well gin they use.

Cosmo or Lemon drop.

Tequila soda so I can stay hydrated.

I go for Dirty Shirley’s

Whiskey ginger

Vodka soda with lime!

Shots of the best whiskey they'll comp+bottle of water.

At the bar, Tom Collins. At a slot, Whiskey Sour. At the tables, Jameson Ginger.

Vodka redbull.

Miller Lite. Bottle. I’m classy.

For me, it’s bourbon neat.

Old Fashioned...The best one on the Strip is at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay. It's on their menu as "beast of bourbon" and is sooo good because they put maple syrup in it.

Tequila pineapple

Martinis

Usually beer but otherwise a dirty martini or Manhattan. Either straight up

Water... I still tip like it's alcohol though.

Coffee and Kahlua, tequila sunrise, or lemon drop

Margarita. Vodka soda lime. Bourbon and diet. Mimosa.

Average player at a table isn’t going to get a good cosmopolitan, espresso martini or champagne/sparkling wine. First 2 need a shaker so maybe can get one at a bar machine. Champagne/sparkling wine you’re going to get the cheap stuff that tastes horrible unless you mix it for a mimosa. I prefer those drinks but order vodka tonics while playing.

That last comment is a great way to break this situation down. First off, I had my first martini espresso the night I got engaged.

Absolutely game changer of a drink. I can't believe it took me so long to discover them. I now LOVE a great martini espresso. It might not be very working class, but I digress.

Anyways, back to drinking in Las Vegas while gambling. Let me give you all some free advice. Order beer or straight liquor. Do not get cocktails or mixed drinks unless you're at an upper level resort.

The reason why is shockingly simple. Many casinos serve low quality alcohol in cocktails to average players on the floor. It's not worth it at all. No casino is going to water down a bottle or can of beer. Many cocktails for gamblers in Sin City are premixed and shot out of a gun. They're not hand-crafted. Anyone who orders a complex cocktail while gambling in Las Vegas is probably making a huge mistake. Disappointment is almost certainly going to follow.

Now, there are exceptions to this rule. If you're at a higher level resort, then you can get some very nice cocktails while playing. Same applies to most high limit rooms. However, your average gambler isn't going to get $40 cocktails comped while gambling. That makes beer the best bet by a mile. Get yourself an ice cold Miller Lite or something similar.

Lastly, do not gamble for the sole purpose of getting free drinks. That is a terrible strategy. Just gamble for the fun of it, don't expect to win and have a few free drinks along the way. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.