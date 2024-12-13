Massive Las Vegas Fight Caught On Camera, Woman Does Something Insanely Stupid: WATCH

Some people just can't handle Las Vegas.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. I go to Sin City at least once a year and always have a great time.

You can read the recap of my latest crazy trip here. Whether it's blackjack or just drinking beers with the boys, Las Vegas never disappoints.

Las Vegas fight video goes viral.

While I certainly can handle Vegas and have never had an issue of any kind, the same isn't true for everyone. Some people just aren't made for primetime.

They have to behave in stupid fashion, and often times, cameras are out to catch all the action. That's exactly what happened in a fight video circulating X.

The 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is underway in Sin City, and some cowboys decided to get after. Not only were the cowboys getting after it, but a woman threw what appeared like a failed drop kick.

She absolutely ate it. Tough look. Check out the absurd video below.

Las Vegas truly never disappoints. You never know what you're going to get. One moment, you're chilling at Stage Door drinking $1 beers. Next, you could be at Hogs & Heifers really cutting loose.

Or, in this case, you could throw punches at the casino. Choose wisely! Some of those choices are going to result in a great time.

The others might result in handcuffs and getting busted out.

Let me know your thoughts on the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and definitely let me know if you have any fun Vegas stories.