Heated Las Vegas Debate Erupts Online, Enrages People Over Simple Issue

Do people complain too much about Las Vegas?

As OutKick readers know well, I'm a big fan of Las Vegas, and I've never once been to Sin City and not had an awesome time. Whether it's Hogs & Heifers or doing my best to not get cleaned out at the blackjack tables, it's always a blast.

Have Las Vegas complaints gone too far?

There seems to be an uptick in complaining about Sin City on the internet. It seems like everyone has a problem with it.

Has the complaining and nitpicking gone too far?

That's the argument a Reddit user made when they posted the following:

"People like to talk sh* about so many casinos but damn near every single last one of these places are nice as hell. MGM Grand? Nice as hell. Luxor and a Excalibur are cool ass casinos. Planet Hollywood is great. These are mega resorts that would be top tier if they were anywhere else besides Vegas."

Naturally, that kicked off a debate full of interesting responses. Check out some answers below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Everyone is trying to be chic luxury but it comes off as cheap and tacky. BRING ME TO THE THEMES

FR just do both. Have high class fancy lux casinos and weird ass hyper theme ones too. Get those Disney adults going to Vegas, I know most of my friends would have way more fun in the version of Vegas I experienced as a kid. I’d much rather spend the same amount of $ I do at Cosmo (if not more) at a meow wolf level theme casino. Let me shoot some dice while space marines are killing xenomorphs in the background and I’m getting cyborg milk blood funneled down my throat at $24.99 a glass

100%. The themed hotels are always my go to as well!

Vegas properties are compared to Vegas properties. When someone says Excalibur is a dive, they mean in relation to Wynn or Encore. But when compared to an average Motel 6 or Super 8 in BFE, it's a step up.

People seem to think they want the old Vegas where you could eat and stay for 10 cents and two hairs from your big toe. They forget, probably because they were never actually there at the time, that most of the rooms were about as nice as a Motel 6, and the food quality was sh*te. Today, Vegas is the only place on earth where an average person can party like a rock star for a couple of days and afford it. I made my first trip in 1994 and stayed at the Westward Ho. I can’t count how many times I’ve been back, and I’ve only seen improvement. The shows are better (I’m not talking about the Sinatra or Elvis shows, just the ensemble productions), the food is way better, the rooms are downright luxurious, and don’t even talk about the pools. There is just no comparison. Some people just want to b*tch. The reality is that Vegas is a money making machine with its finger on the pulse of their clients. They know what butters the bread. I suspect most people live their Vegas experience, they just don’t go on social media proclaiming it.

I agree. Every time I go to Vegas my fiance and I party it up and live it up, only place we can do so and not really care about it.

To be fair it’s all relative. Yeah none of these hotels on the strip are complete dumps but when you’re looking at comparing two hotels on the strip you obviously have to look into the positives and negatives which is why the lower tier and mid tier hotels get bashed on because you’re comparing them to the newer resorts. Also these hotels are actually pretty old and dated and if they existed anywhere else in the world they probably would’ve been torn down by now and rebuilt. A new coat of paint and fresh carpet would do a lot of these hotels wonders especially with the smoking allowed.

I like the Excalibur. I’m not fancy and I like a good theme. Never had any issues there with cleanliness.

Ultimately the opinion of someone with a status card is worth about 10,000 times the opinion of "my family used to come to Vegas and spend five bucks for a buffet after playing some dollar blackjack"

I would love to see an independent casino with zero shame. Literal strippers, alcohol on tap, any and all forms of gambling, and wagering on crazy prop bets. Probably would be shut down because of some kind of violation, but it would be fun while it lasts.

This isn't a dig at you OP, but Vegas hotels would definitely *not* be top tier if they were located elsewhere. Most of the Vegas properties are complete tacky gimmicks that encapsulate peak American consumerism and corporatocracy. If you travel the world and have the chance to stay at boutique 5-star hotels, or luxury chains like the Ritz, the Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Sofitel Legend Collection, etc.. the difference is night and day. To get a room even comparable on the strip to a room in one of those places, you'd have to spend exorbitantly more money. Vegas hotels are designed for only one thing: Extract as much money out of your bank account as possible. Top tier hotels elsewhere are focused on providing a living experience, with cost as an immediate secondary consideration. It also doesn't help that American hotels in general are staffed with people that have a bad attitude and poor work ethic. It's a "I'm going to do the bare minimum, I don't want to be here. What's the least I can do to get you out of my face as quickly as possible" type thing. The are many reasons why that is the case but it's an entirely different discussion.

No one is ever happy with anything.

The $500 BJ bettor is worth more than 100 $5 ones.

Some folks like to talk sh*t to make themselves look more important than what they really are.

Planet Hollywood has a great casino and location but the rooms/gym/pool are meh. Excalibur feels dirty but i've never stayed there. The casino is not impressive. I'm staying at the Luxor for a couple days in April. Pool looks awesome.

Can't go wrong with any of the strip hotels...except Circus Circus I wouldn't send my worst enemies to that location.

Luxor needs a face lift though! But you can get some bomb deals there! Also Excalibur! I really enjoyed the suite rooms at Delano tower! And also the remodeled NYNY rooms are cool!

Majority want the new modern chic look. It's the people that's changing the demand... even the blasted slot machines are all changing towards those progressive jackpot slots. People want those high volatility over low volatility.

Sigh, here we go again. It seems like some people just don't understand how the world works. It's not that difficult to understand the concept behind Las Vegas.

You get to craft your own experience. Remember the choose your own adventure books as a kid? Well, that's what Vegas is but with a lot more alcohol, people with loose morals, sports and gambling.

Are the cheaper hotels trash? No. For example, I enjoy staying at the Horseshoe when I'm in Vegas. Spent my last two trips there, and it was a cheap and solid location.

At the same time, are you going to get a different experience at the Wynn than you are at the Linq? Without a doubt.

The Wynn is built to serve the top one percent of the top one percent. It's meant for people with deep pockets who want to gamble and eat nice food over raging.

It's also the nicest place I've ever played (working class) blackjack. The drink attendants are elite and the entire environment is incredible. It feels like being in a James Bond movie, but that comes at a steep price.

Also, if you don't want to spend a ton of money, then I suggest you hit up Stage Door and Hogs & Heifers. This isn't rocket science, folks.

Stop the nonstop complaining and just have a good time. It's not difficult to understand. Do you agree or have a fun Las Vegas story to share? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.