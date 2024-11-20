Incredible Video Shows How Much Vegas Has Changed In Nearly 40 Years: WATCH

Las Vegas looked a lot different in the 1980s.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. I've never gone to Vegas and not had an awesome time. You can read about my latest chaotic and wild trip here.

Sin City is an awesome place where pretty much anything goes. It's the perfect speed for the average OutKick reader.

Vegas timelapse video goes viral.

One of the pillars of Las Vegas is that the city is always changing. Casinos are being built, old ones are being torn down, there is constant remodeling, themes are fluid and the restaurant/bar scene seems to change every six months.

The city is always evolving, and that's one of the best parts about Vegas. There's always something new to try whenever I visit.

How much does it change? It's unrecognizable from nearly 40 years ago. Check out the awesome timelapse video below comparing The Strip in Vegas from 1988 to 2024.

It's an incredible video.

The Strip might as well be on a different planet back in 1988 compared to 2024. There were certainly some big casinos, but also lots of open space.

That's no longer the case at all. Caesars and MGM now dominate The Strip, and there are mega-resorts everywhere.

The two photos below really put into perspective just how massive the resorts are. They're damn near hugging each other with their close proximity.

Is having a lot of gigantic resorts a bad thing? I don't think so. If you want a more relaxed experience, you can check out Fremont and make sure to hit up El Cortez and Hogs & Heifers when you do.

You can thank me later for both recommendations.

What do you think of all the changes in Las Vegas? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.