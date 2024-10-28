Intense Trailer Drops For New Taylor Sheridan Series, Features Loaded Cast: WATCH

A new trailer for "Landman" is out, and it looks like Paramount+ is going to have a huge hit on its hands.

The plot of Taylor Sheridan's newest series is simply described as, "Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs."

Does that grab your attention? It should, and I can guarantee the new trailer will as well. Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

New "Landman" trailer released.

This series is going to be awesome. I have no doubt about that. The plot is legit, the trailers have been outstanding and the cast is loaded.

The series from the "Yellowstone" creator stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia and Michael Peña.

That's an outrageously loaded lineup for a TV series. It goes to show the kind of pull Taylor Sheridan has in the entertainment world.

Those are movie stars, and they're coming together for a Paramount+ series. It's similar to what Sheridan pulled off with "Lioness" when he landed Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman.

Sheridan is on a generational run, and that is almost certainly going to continue with "Landman." If the dialogue is as good as shown in the preview, then we're in for a very entertaining time.

I truly can't wait to check it out once it drops. We're going to have "Yellowstone, "Lioness" and "Landman" all going at once. What more could you want?

You can catch the upcoming series from Sheridan starting November 17th on Paramount+. I'll definitely be watching, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.