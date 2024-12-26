Hit Taylor Sheridan Show Might Have Subtly Received Huge Update On Its Future

Is "Landman" coming back for a second season?

The hit Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas, and it's outstanding. It's one of the best performances of Billy Bob Thornton's career.

The first season has been must-watch TV through the first seven episodes. The show's impressive start left fans asking one question:

Will a second season happen?

Will "Landman" get a second season?

There's been no official announcement from Sheridan or Paramount+ about the future of the series, but it turns out star Demi Moore might have actually revealed the answer months ago without anyone noticing.

She said the following at Cannes, according to Town & Country Magazine:

"It’s a very interesting world in the boomtown of Fort Worth, Texas. It’s kind of this subculture that we haven’t seen before, which is what I think Taylor does so well. I thought we looked really good. He was lovely and I’ve known Billy Bob Thornton for a long time. I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year."

There you have it, folks. It looks like the answer to whether they'll be a second season was revealed months ago and nobody even seemed to notice.

Somehow, the old comment resurfaced and it's now gaining traction online. For good reason! "Landman" is television at its finest.

It's another reminder that Taylor Sheridan is unmatched when it comes to storytelling. The man has an incredible gift. The show is unbelievably dark, unnerving and it's impossible to look away.

Hopefully, we get some official confirmation soon on season two. In the meantime, fans can keep kicking around theories on season one. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.