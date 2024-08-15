Country Music Star Teases Electric New Song Ahead Of Album Release

Lainey Wilson is doing what she can to amp up her fans ahead of her new album coming out.

Wilson has turned into a country music superstar over the past couple years. She even found herself a role on the hit show "Yellowstone."

The "4x4xU" singer has all the momentum in the world behind her. That's a good thing for her because her new album "Whirlwind" drops next Friday, and she has a new tease for fans.

Lainey Wilson teases new song.

Wilson, who is also a hit with the OutKick audience, teased her new song "Whirlwind" off the album of the same name with a viral Instagram video.

She also managed to rock a felt cowboy hat and a leather jacket while rocking out to her music. Very on brand for Lainey Wilson.

Check it out below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't know many things in this life, but I do know a little something about country music. I know when someone is going to blow up, and I'd be shocked if her new album doesn't crush it.

Lainey Wilson has a unique ability to take fans on an emotional roller coaster while keeping things fun. Does she have some pop elements to her music?

Yes, but it's not noticeable compared to the pop trash that has infected country music over the past 15+ years. Her music is actually fun and entertaining instead of mass produced for the lowest common denominator.

Not only is Lainey Wilson's album "Whirlwind" coming out next Friday, but so does Thomas Rhett's new album "About a Woman." August 23rd is going to be an awesome day for country music fans. I can't wait to soak it up, and also hopefully catch Wilson on the final season of "Yellowstone." Let me know what you think of her music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.