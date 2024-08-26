Country Music Star Drops Viral Music Video

Lainey Wilson continues to prove she's a grade-A talent in the country music world.

Wilson, who also appears on the hit TV show "Yellowstone," dropped her new album "Whirlwind" last Friday, and it's already blowing up.

She's an incredible singer and her popularity grows with every passing day.

Lainey Wilson drops "Whirlwind" music video.

Not only did Wilson drop her new album, but she also released the music video for her hit song "Whirlwind." It's pretty good, and generating plenty of attention.

Her fans flooded the comments to show praise for the music video with the following comments:

Her fans flooded the comments to show praise for the music video with the following comments:

Lainey Wilson is such a QUEEN and she released the ALBUM OF THE YEAR!!!

I love her and her songs she’s so sincere

Amazing

Such a beautiful song

No one deserves this success more than Lainey Wilson!

Cool as always. Period. Thank you for being so dang country cool.

Lainey gives me hope for country music's future.

It's been awesome watching Wilson blow up in the country music world over the past couple years. She seemingly came out of nowhere to explode on the scene.

Her music, while featuring some pop elements, is much more genuine and fun than your standard mainstream country music.

We have to get back to the old ways of country music, and that's what she's doing. Plus, she's on "Yellowstone." What's not to love?

I have no doubt Wilson will continue to pump out great music, and we'll be here to cover it at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.