L.A. Kings Fans Get Into A Nasty Fight

Fists were flying between L.A. Kings fans Friday night at Crypto.com Arena during one of the nastier NHL fan fights you're ever going to see.

While fights are becoming a rarity in the league, fights in the stands at NHL games outside of the Northeast are becoming an even bigger unicorn as ticket and beer prices escalate. The higher prices lead to a more elite clientele, which leads to people typically sitting on their hands.

That wasn't the case Friday. Watch how this party gets started and then escalates rather quickly.

A couple of noteworthy observations from the brawl:

Notice how the Dodgers fan (it was Dodgers Night, seriously) grabs at Kings jersey guy's neckline. Watch where the left hand goes as he gets up ready to fight. That's exactly what NHL brawlers do during on-ice fisticuffs. Veteran move. Watch how many Kings fans just sit there and watch these two throw bombs at each other like it's just another day of life. There are guys sitting in the front row who don't even budge. Welcome to L.A. I'll give the usher guy credit for going in there and grabbing Kings pullover jacket guy from behind. Usher guy isn't a cop. He could be on the receiving end of an elbow and not get three weeks off with pay. Did I hear some lady say, "High Tide?" I swear I heard it at :47. There's always two women in the middle of a fight, maybe more. It's just science.

Did I miss anything from the Kings fan fight?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com