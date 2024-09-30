Emotional Tributes Pour In After Country Music Icon Dies

Tributes are flooding social media after Kris Kristofferson died.

The country music icon and actor passed away at the age of 88 Saturday at his home in Hawaii. Kristofferson is widely considered one of the greatest songwriters in the history of country music, and was part of the legendary Highwaymen with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.

He will forever be remembered as a man who left a massive mark on the music industry.

Tributes pour in for Kris Kristofferson.

Given Kistofferson's legendary status in the world of music, it didn't take long at all for tributes to pour in following news of his death.

All you can hope for in life is to leave behind a positive legacy, and there's no doubt Kris Kristofferson accomplished that.

He left a mark in the country music world and in Hollywood that few could ever dream of matching. On top of that, he was also an Army ranger, helicopter pilot, boxer and Rhodes scholar.

You couldn't make up his life story if you tried. Nobody would believe it was realistic or possible, but it's all true. That's just how cool Kris Kristofferson was as a man.

