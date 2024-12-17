Knock Much? Wild Tiger Crashes Dude’s Trip To The Bathroom In Viral Video

Few things are as bad as getting walked in on when you're trying to do your business on the porcelain throne, but at least it's not usually an apex predator crashing your dook sesh.

Unfortunately, one guy in India had his trip to the commode interrupted by a tiger, and it was caught on camera in a video that's gone viral.

According to KameraOne (via Yahoo News), the video — which has already racked up more than 20 million views on TikTok — was recorded in Varanasi, a city in India's Uttar Pradesh.

That's tiger country and while they're not the most common animals, one guy was lucky enough (if you want to call it that) to have a tiger come to him… he probably just wishes it had happened at a better time.



A tiger isn't the worst thing that could appear through a hole in a bathroom wall, but it is not at the top of my list (a briefcase full of cash is at the top).

Now, as far as places I'd like to encounter a wild tiger, I think sitting on the can is at the bottom of that list.

I don't mean to brag, but I have cat-like reflexes. I've got good reactions, and I'd need those if that tiger decided he was in for a quick bite to eat.

However, it's a big problem if this encounter occurs while you're on the toilet and have your pants around your ankles.

Being hogtied by your own Levi's like that makes you a s--tting duck for a hungry big cat.

Fortunately for that guy, the tiger just wanted a peek — which is weird as hell; what a creep — and lived to tell quite the story.

So, if you ever find yourself in India and need to use the bathroom — and if you've ever had Indian food, you know that it will happen — be careful.