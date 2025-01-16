There's An Epic Beer That Is Game-Changing | REVIEW

Is the Kirin Ichiban beer worth trying?

Basic facts:

Calories: 145 in 12 ounces

Carbs: 10.6 grams

Protein: 1.5 grams

Alcohol content: 5%

Brewery: Kirin Brewery

Country of origin: Japan

I walked into a very fancy D.C. liquor store to pick up a birthday present gift for my fiancée (a classy bottle of wine that I wouldn't be caught dead drinking, but she likes that stuff), and the manager quickly recommended one beer to try:

Kirin Ichiban.

Is Kirin Ichiban a solid beer?

His big pitch? The brewing process is very different from other beers. What exactly did that mean? I didn't really understand at the time, but the video below explains it.

You all know me, I don't need much convincing to try a new kind of beer. Why would I? Exploration is good for the soul.

I have to be honest with everyone. I was irrationally excited to try Kirin Ichiban after the way the liquor store owner hyped it up.

Could it really be that good? Could the experimental brewing process make that big of a difference? Well, I have the answer:

This beer is awesome.

It absolutely has a unique taste to it that is notably different from other beers with similar alcohol content, calories and carbs.

It's also not really a light beer, which is worth noting. How could it be at 145 calories a bottle? True light beer is around 100 calories per 12 ounces.

Despite not really being a light beer, Kirin Ichiban goes down smooth as hell. I had a couple with some slices of spicy Italian sausage pizza, and it paired very nicely.

There's something about Asian beers that just go nicely with spicy food. No, I have no science to prove that, but my taste buds have told me that time and time again.

If you're looking for something new to try and can find this, I'd recommend giving it a shot. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.