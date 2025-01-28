Kid Rock Caught On Video Pulling Classy Move During Surprise Performance: WATCH

Kid Rock continues to prove he's the man.

It's not a secret that I'm a bit of a Kid Rock fan. Not only is his music fun, but he's a wildly entertaining American patriot.

The man has no filter, and that's the exact kind of energy I want in this country. All gas, no brakes.

Kid Rock throws money to random people during surprise performance.

Well, he took things to a new level during a recent surprise performance at his Nashville bar - Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse.

He pulled out some cash and made it rain on random people in the crowd. What's cooler than showing up to Kid Rock's bar, getting a surprise performance and then having money thrown all over you?

Probably not too many things. Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Is Kid Rock the man or is Kid Rock the man? He's 54-years-old, and still getting after it like he's a college kid without a worry in the world.

I don't know how much money he has, but he clearly has enough to not care about throwing it around to random people. Must be nice!

Also, I've been to Kid Rock's Nashville spot. It's an awesome place to kick back and cut loose. When I went, it served Busch Light in a glass bottle.

That's not something you see every day.

Let's hope Kid Rock never changes because he's a content machine. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.