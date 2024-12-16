Kid Rock Shares Epic Tweet About Incoming Trump Official, Sends Clear Message

Kid Rock is a big fan of Pam Bondi.

The attorney general of Florida has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be America's next AG, and it looks like she's going to cruise through the confirmation process.

Of all of Trump's cabinet nominees, Bondi certainly seems to be among those with plenty of momentum. She now has Kid Rock throwing his support in.

Kid Rock praises Pam Bondi.

The popular rock musician took to X a few days ago to share a clear message:

He supports Bondi and believes she's going to clean house.

"I look forward to working with her and the whole administration to help fix the fiasco of buying concert tickets. Gonna open a can of whoop ass on the bots, scalpers, venues, ticketing companies, managers and artists alike who rip off and deceive the public with the horse sh*t that has gone on for decades and only gotten worse. Whoever in charge that wants to help fix this, get your ass to the table, otherwise, F*ck Around and Find Out. Kid Rock," the rock star tweeted.

I think it's safe to assume Kid Rock is a big fan of Pam Bondi. He didn't leave much room for interpretation there at all.

That's about as blunt as it gets. He wants Bondi to be America's next AG, and he can't wait for her to start cracking down by opening "a can of whoop ass on the bots, scalpers, venues, ticketing companies, managers and artists alike who rip off and deceive the public."

Preach, Kid Rock. Preach. Anyone willing to crack down on the ridiculous fees has my support.

