Kid Rock Caught On Video Pulling Classy Patriotic Move For Police: WATCH

Kid Rock pulled a classy move for police officers as America rang in the year.

The legendary rock star is known for being a patriot who loves the USA, the military and the police. He's an awesome dude, and after a night out to celebrate the start of the new year, he took some time to back the blue.

The "American Badass" singer was captured on video taking time to shake hands with multiple Nashville police officers on the way to his car.

He also did it while smoking a cigar. That's the real cherry on top. Check out the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Kid Rock pulls classy move with Nashville police officers.

Now, did Kid Rock seem to be vibing on his way to the vehicle? Sure, but there's no judgment here. Hand up. I've drank a beer a time or two in my life, and I'm definitely not going to knock Kid Rock for welcoming in 2025 with a bang.

Neither did his fans, because the reactions are exactly what you'd expect:

Love him! Talented, speaks his mind, loyal, shows respect to the people who should be respected like a law-enforcement, military. He’s a BA.

Back the blue

Glad to see he’s REAL.

He always does that. Seen him at several Alabama games and the guy always shakes hands and talks to people. Cool guy whether you like his music or not.

turnt uuuup

Legend

Dude put the L in Lit

He’s the man

Police have a tough job, and it's never a bad idea to thank them for the work they put in. While people were out partying to celebrate the end of 2024, countless officers across America were making sure the streets stayed safe.

Kid Rock just wanted to give them a little thanks. Props to him for the gesture. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.