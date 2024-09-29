Kid Rock Pulls 100% Pure Class Move For Workers At Alabama/Georgia Game: VIDEO

Kid Rock was feeling generous Saturday night during the Alabama/Georgia game.

The Crimson Tide pulled off an insane 41-34 victory over the Bulldogs in a game that will be remembered for a very long time.

The season is pretty young, but it's the clear-cut leader for the game of the year. The popular rock star was at Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch it all go down, and he was throwing cash around.

Kid Rock leaves big tip for concession workers at Alabama/Georgia game.

OutKick's Trey Wallace captured video of the "American Badass" singer, who was in the same suite as Donald Trump, leaving a $500 tip for a handful of concession workers to split.

You simply love to see it. Tuscaloosa was on fire Saturday night, fans received an absolutely incredible game and Kid Rock was vibing in the moment to the tune of leaving a $500 tip.

There's a lot of negativity in the world these days. It's important to spotlight the great moments. Kid Rock peeling off a wad of hundreds for concession stand workers is nothing short of awesome.

