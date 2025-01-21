Kid Rock Turns Interview Wildly Awkward After One Simple Comment: WATCH

Kid Rock gave fans a truly laugh-out-loud moment Monday.

The popular rock star was a major entertainment figure at President Donald Trump's inauguration, and he performed at his pre-inauguration event Sunday.

The man loves Trump, and Trump fans love Kid Rock. I can't tell you how many times people asked to hear his music at different inauguration parties/events starting this past weekend through Monday.

Kid Rock's BBC interview turns awkward.

He also gifted the internet with an epic moment on the BBC when he was interviewed by Caitríona Perry.

"I can't see you right now. So, I don't know what you look like…I love to go skiing, I love to go skiing, you sound sexy, you wanna go with me," the famous rock star asked during the interview when the topic turned to skiing.

That led to a very awkward and slightly long pause before Perry politely declined. You can watch the hilarious moment unfold below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A screenshot from this interview of Kid Rock smoking a cigar while seemingly shooting his shot belongs in the Smithsonian.

I'm also nearly 100% certain his GRIT hat is the GRIT hat sold in support of the Detroit Lions. It doesn't get much more American than this.

He's rocking NFL gear, ripping a massive cigar in the early morning hours and shooting his shot with a random stranger on live TV.

What's not to love? You couldn't create this kind of content if you tried, but Kid Rock is the gift that keeps on giving.

Props to Kid Rock for continuing to be wildly entertaining. Never change! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.