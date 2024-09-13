Kevin Hart's Vegan Burger Joint Goes The Way Of The Dodo

It's hard to run a business and, like Red Lobster and now Burgerfi, Kevin Hart's attempt at a burger joint has fallen on hard times, and announced that all of its locations are closing.

What could have possibly been the problem? Because it most certainly couldn't have been that this was a vegan burger joint that didn't even sell real, honest-to-goodness beef.

…wait… yes it could.

Hart's restaurant chain was called Hart House, and it peddled plant-based (read: vegan) burgers.

That's awesome. People like those. Even I had one once and didn't hate it.

However, not enough people like them apparently, because the chain closed its four stores — all of which are in the Los Angeles area — for the final time on Tuesday, according to Eater LA.

Then, the chain took its final curtain call in a post on Instagram.

The vegans of the greater Los Angeles area have one less option to choose from.

Sad… but maybe not unexpected.

Look, I have no problem with plant-based burgers. They're not my bag, but I get it.

However, I think the mistake is going all in on vegan burgers. You never go full vegan burger.

What you do is open a regular burger place and offer a vegan option. That's because there's not a beef burger-eating human alive who would say, "I've got a hankering for a good cheeseburger" and then drive past a Shake Shack or local greasy spoon to get a plant-based burger.

It just won't happen, and the overwhelming majority of burger eaters prefer the real McCoy to a science experiment in patty form.

This news comes after the chain announced plans to expand to six stores — adding additional locations in Washington DC and Atlanta — but it sure looks like that won't be happening.

I'm sure Mr. Kevin Hart will be just fine after this latest business venture of his flopped like that Borderlands movie of his.