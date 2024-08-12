Kevin Costner Offers Interesting Spin After New Movie Bombs

Kevin Costner is trying to stay positive after "Horizon: An American Saga" turned into a box office disaster.

The Western film series from the former "Yellowstone" star played a role in him leaving the Taylor Sheridan franchise, and expectations were that it was going to be a massive success.

After all, Costner is known for pumping out great Western content, but that's not what happened. The film flopped. It earned a little more than $30 million around the globe against a $100 million budget, and the situation was so bad the second film's release has been paused.

Kevin Costner reacts to "Horizon: An American Saga" bombing.

"I've faced life with people being dismissive of me. But they can't be dismissive of Horizon, because now it's out of their hands. And they might point to the finish line—well, this is what it did at the box office—but I know that this movie is going to play for the next 50 years," Costner told E! News when reacting to the first film's poor performance.

He continued, "There's a moment in time where you want [your children] to see this movie. To understand that this is what their [ancestors] went through. It's not just a western, it's a history of migration and what they had to do to survive. And I'm really proud of it."

That's a nice positive spin from Costner, but there's also nothing to suggest "Horizon" is going to turn into a success in the near future.

To make matters worse, Costner invested nearly $40 million of his own money into the project. He's also no longer involved with "Yellowstone."

The famous actor wrote a massive check for the film and left arguably the most successful show on TV. His reward was a box office failure, a second film's release being in limbo and two more films that are supposed to be on the way.

He can talk about people being dismissive, but there's nothing to indicate "Horizon" will have the staying power of his previous hits like "Field of Dreams" or "Dances with Wolves."

As a fan of Costner and his career, I'm hoping it works out for him, but I'm not holding my breath. For now, "Horizon: An American Saga" is a disappointing financial disaster. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.