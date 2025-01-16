Kentucky Man Not Taking Any Chances With 'Potential Radiation' From High Beams Rams Vehicle Several Times

I have to admit that this is the first time I've heard anything about potential radiation from high beams. I also have to admit that I'm all in on it.

I wouldn’t recommend taking matters into your own hands the way this Kentucky man did, but he has brought awareness to the conspiracy. So it wasn’t an entirely wasted trip to jail.

The man was in San Mateo, California at the time of his run-in with high beams. According to a post on Facebook by the San Mateo Police Department, officers were dispatched to respond to a report of a hit-and-run.

As officers were responding to the incident, they were contacted by the Belmont Police Department, who informed them they were in a short pursuit with the possible suspect, a man identified as 62-year-old Frank Falcone.

He told officers that a vehicle passed him with its high beams on. This upset him because of "the brightness and potential radiation" from the lights.

Falcone decided to deal with the potential exposure to the radiation by ramming the other vehicle with his. The vehicle on the receiving end stopped. He rammed it again.

The tin foil hat vibes with this Kentucky man are strong

Police noted that the victim believed he had been rammed a total of three times before Falcone fled the scene. The high beam conspiracy could very well be one of many this Kentucky man believes.

He decided to evade the officers and take them on that short pursuit "based on the fact people impersonate cops." I mean, is he wrong? Some people do impersonate cops. The odds that they were doing so after he rammed another vehicle several times are low, but not zero.

Falcone, according to police, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Yes, it was an avoidable and unnecessary trip to jail for the Kentucky man, but again, not an entire waste of time. He has raised awareness for high beam radiation.