Keith Olbermann Pushes JD Vance Lie With Disgusting Tweets

Keith Olbermann sent a pair of gross tweets Tuesday about JD Vance.

The Republican Vice President candidate is currently campaigning across America, and one of the popular attacks against Vance is that he engaged in sexual activity with a couch - a complete and total lie.

The claim has been all over social media, Democrat VP Tim Walz hinted at it during a rally but there's one huge problem with the claim.

It's a hoax.

The claim is complete fiction that was made up by an X user. It takes all of two seconds on Google to realize it's not real.

Apparently, Olbermann didn't have the two seconds to spare.

Keith Olbermann promotes JD Vance lie.

In response to Vance tweeting a joke about his campaign team looking like an "Entourage" remake, Olbermann decided to make two casting couch jokes.

You can see both tweets below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The casting couch is also a reference to the idea people will use sex to get ahead. Not only is Olbermann, who now seemingly screams into a camera for a living, pushing the couch lie but he seems to be suggesting the people around Vance want to use sex to get ahead.

It's beyond gross and also simply detached from reality. Either Olbermann knows it's fake news and is promoting the couch lie anyway, or he's not capable of doing basic research to know find out it's a lie.

Neither is a good option and neither is acceptable.

Of course, this is the same guy who demanded the St. Louis Cardinals have their stadium imploded because he thought the players supported Donald Trump. I guess we shouldn't be surprised. He later deleted that tweet, but don't worry. I have screenshots of both of the tweets above in case he wises up.

People are free to support any candidate they want, but since when was it acceptable to spread straight up lies? The couch story, again, has been proven to be false, but that didn't stop it from spreading all over social media. It's beyond embarrassing for Olbermann that he sent these tweets. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.