Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Talking About His Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Nuzzi

For a guy who says he had no intention of kissing and telling about dating journalist Olivia Nuzzi when she was 21, Keith Olbermann sure can't shut up now that he broke the seal.

After dropping all sorts of juicy relationship nuggets on the Tuesday edition of "Countdown with Keith Olbermann," the legendary SportsCenter anchor turned political pundit fired up his podcasting gear and shared even more on the Wednesday show.

For those of you just getting caught up on Nuzzi, she's the woman at the center of the RFK Jr. drama. She was writing about RFK Jr. and seems to have fallen into a relationship with the old-timer. Was it a digital relationship? Maybe some sexting? Was it physical? We'll probably have to wait for Nuzzi, 31, to write a a book to find out.

But that's why she's important right now.

And then the New York Post started digging into Nuzzi's previous relationships and found that Olbermann, who was 55 during their relationship, was on her list of older men. Keith says he and Nuzzi were in pretty deep to the point where she even had her own clothes closet at his apartment.

"We had dogs and tattoos and rings, and like all relationships, it was very nice at the start," Keith said Tuesday.

Now fast-forward to Wednesday. Of course Keith had more to share.

From Keith's podcast:

I will say one thing I realized today about my relationship with Olivia. I only realized it when I found myself writing it online. The phrase ‘Bye Felicia’ from the movie Fridays. I've used it in sportscasts and newscasts. I've used it on this podcast. Olivia taught me that phrase. Man, let's break into the New York Post's feed and put that out there.

And then this from the Twitter account [inaudible] has done the Biden accomplishments. This is so funny. I think she would laugh at it.

Quote, 'The more I learn about Olivia Nuzzi, the more I think that maybe her animosity towards Joe Biden was because he didn't want to date her.'

Oh oh my god, do I feel seen.

But best of all, that New York Post gossip story Monday about my extremely peripheral role in this saga, this satirical series. I bought the actual physical newspaper of the New York Post yesterday, just on a hunch, thinking ‘I wonder how this looks in the print.’

First time in like ten years I spent any money on the New York Post, and there in the latest roundup of the Nuzzi news was a small but glowing red box with white letters on it and their gossip logo Page Six on one half of the glowing red box, and then on the other side it read in big bold letters quote. She also dated Olbermann. It's the funniest thing I have ever seen in my life.

If you heard minutes of unending laughter wafting out over the land reaching the Pacific around 1:15 pm ET until about 1:30 ET, that was me outside a store that actually still sells newspapers on Second Avenue in New York. She also dated Olbermann, white on red.

Not only is it now my background on my Twitter page. Not only am I getting it framed, I'm thinking of getting it as a tattoo and on my memorial marker whenever the time comes.