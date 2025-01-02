Actress Has People Talking With Spicy Photos, Is A Rising Star

"Landman" actress Kayla Wallace appears to be here for the long haul.

Basic information:

Birthday: October 31, 1993

Nationality: Canadian

Height: 5'8"

Major acting credits: "Landman," "The Good Doctor" and "When The Heart Calls"

"Landman" actress Kayla Wallace has a solid Instagram account

As OutKick readers know, there's been plenty to recently talk about when it comes to shows created by Taylor Sheridan.

"Yellowstone" is over, season two of "Lioness" was epic and "Landman" is also an outstanding series. He's also managed to put together some really impressive casts, and that includes featuring actresses who, until now, were flying under the radar.

That's where we find Kayla Wallace. She plays feisty attorney Rebecca Falcone in the series, and as a Big J journalist, I had to do a deeper dive into one of entertainment's newest stars.

She didn't disappoint. Her Instagram presence is exactly what you'd expect from a rising talent.

It certainly seems like Taylor Sheridan has done a great job of compiling talent - new or established - in all his shows, and I doubt that will end in the near future.

Whether it's Zoe Saldaña or someone on their way up like Kayla Wallace, it's been an impressive run from all involved.

I suggest you give "Landman" a shot if you're not already watching. It's an awesome series about the oil business in Texas, and it's one of Billy Bob Thornton's best performances.

Wallace is also outstanding as an oil fixer looking to eliminate problems before they get bigger.

Already watching? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let's see where Wallace goes from here.