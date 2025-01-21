Karin Hart Celebrates Trump's Return By Hitting Bombs On The Course, Ohio State Wins & Snow Invades The South

My therapist will be happy to know that I am completely at peace with Ohio State winning the national title after losing to Michigan

When Will Howard dropped back and launched the ball to Jeremiah Smith on third down with Notre Dame ready to pounce late in the 4th quarter of last night's national championship game, Ryan Day buried the demons from that brutal Saturday in November.

The coach who had been tormented by the ‘born on third base’ narrative finally touched home and became an Ohio State legend. And it came in a fashion that was exactly what Ohio State fans wanted to see out of Day.

What have I been preaching since that loss? Show you have some balls. Dump 'em out.

You're not a fight in a phone booth football program. You're a finesse team. Finesse the shit out of them, Ryan. Use those playmakers. Use the best freshman wide receiver we may ever see.

Then, on third down, it was the ultimate climax to the last 60 days of my life. They actually threw it.

Quick reactions & observations:

I felt bad for Screencaps Jr. He was sick and spent the night on the couch trying to stay awake to see the end, but he didn't make it. 12 years old and in the prime of his youth and caught a bug for the national championship. He did see OSU build the big lead, so it wasn't a total loss of a night for him.

Nick Saban is right. College football is forever changed and fans will have to reprogram their brains to deal with the meaning of the regular season, especially those of us who are 30 & older. Teams are going to have losses. Tough losses. Painful losses. But, if the objective is to win the national championship, like the Super Bowl, you have to move on fast from those losses. Ohio State gave programs a blueprint on how to make that happen.

Wait, didn't you want Day fired? I did, but then Nick Saban said to go get therapy. He reminded fans that it's a new era and this is the NFL, not the college football we grew up on.

I have to laugh at the Ohio State bought a title crowd. NIL is the law of the land. Were they supposed to sit back and not pay players to stay or transfer in?

There's never been a better time to be a game-manager college football QB who can run and stay healthy. Will Howard clones are going to make a bunch of NIL money and very little NFL money.

I'm going to miss TreVeyon Henderson. He came to Ohio State and had nearly 1,300 yards rushing as a freshman. It feels like I've been cheering for that guy half of my life.

RG3 is one of the biggest scumbags in sports media. TRUST ME. I will FIRMLY stand by that statement. This dirtbag just spent an entire season dick riding the Colorado football program while Deion's kids and Travis Hunter made fortunes off college football, but then he's mad at Ohio State spending whatever they spent — contrary to what RG3's pushing, the numbers aren't public — to win a national championship. Total scumbag.

— Mike M. writes:

I write to you this morning while it's snowing down here in Houston, Texas!!!

My dear Dad, God Bless his Soul is smiling down after his beloved Buckeyes won the National Championship.

Dad graduated from The Ohio State in 1938. He put himself through school by working odd jobs and being a member of ROTC. That ROTC membership allowed him to be an U.S. Army Officer and it paid off with WWII on the horizon.

Dad kept a Buckeye in his pocket for good luck. Had one while he was overseas in Europe for 38 straight months. Kept one in his pockets until the day he died in 2010 at the age of 94.

Dad was the one who taught me the game of football. We connected on that and watching his Buckeyes.

Yesterday was a glorious day. Trump inauguration, Buckeyes win the natty and it was my birthday. But through it all, I missed him so much.

As he used to say after big wins, Yea Ohio!

Redskins fans can't believe this is real

— Chris A. is riding high:

Sorry for your disappointment, but my Saturday evening watching Skins-Lions was one pleasant surprise after another. The first surprise was how Detroit went away from what got them a touchdown in like three minutes by running and running and running against a very porous D-line.

And then they decide to have Jared Goff win the game for them. Who does that? I know, they were behind and felt like they had to get momentum back, but Gibbs and Montgomery were getting eight yards a pop on that one drive. Do that until someone stops it!

There is a tendency for some coaches, and I include Kingsbury with this crew, who fall in love with their genius and call what they want to call rather than what they should call. The one fourth down that the Skins didn't convert was a cutesy sneak/end-around with Marcus Mariota at QB that blew up when Brian Robinson ran the wrong way.

It's a yard! Don't get cute!

In his first five weeks with the Redskins, Joe Gibbs was cute and winless. Then he started handing the ball to Riggo and the rest is history. The Skins benefited last week from the Bucs getting cute and coughing up the ball on a botched end-around. Another example: The Ravens have Derrick Henry! Run the ball in the freezing cold and wind! Why is Lamar Jackson heaving the ball all over the place? To keep him happy?

This is why Lamar is a regular season MVP QB but fails in the playoffs. The playoffs are different, and should be called differently from the coaches box. Don't get cute in the playoffs! Just because Mahomes can do it doesn't mean your guy can. Jayden Daniels is just good enough to cover over some coaching malpractice, but someday the pendulum swings the other way.

As for Philly, the Skins may luck out if Hurts is limited in this upcoming game. Kenny Pickett doesn't scare anyone. How about a rematch of the 1992 Super Bowl between the Skins and the Bills?

Are Redskins fans ready to allow the franchise to be called the Commanders or would it take a trip to the Super Bowl?

I'd like to hear your thinking at this point. I know we touched on the subject earlier in the year when the Redskins were racking up wins. Is it time to move on since Snyder is gone or is it still too soon?

Does the NFL exist just for betting and fantasy football bragging rights?

— Dan C. asks:

It certainly isn't for quality of the product.

There have been 24 turnovers so far this postseason and some of it has to be attributed to the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Teams only have 14 padded practices per season, with 11 during the first 11 weeks leaving 3 padded practices for the last 6 weeks?

How can you possibly be physically prepared for full contact when you don't practice for the physicality when the season starts to ramp up?

When you add in the abysmal officiating, in addition to the chain gang nonsense, the # of plays where the ball is snapped at 0:00 or later, I wonder why people spend 3 hours per game knowing that the outcome is beyond talent, coaching, and execution?

Instead, go out and do hard things!

Kinsey:

Reasons we watch, in no particular order and off the top of my head:

Bragging rights at work Territorial bragging rights Dopamine rushes associated with gambling Yes, definitely fantasy bragging rights; men love to prove they're smarter than the team GM Physical dominance; manlihood; power; art Something to do to pass the long winter It goes well with chicken wings and beer

What did I miss?

Everything evens out in the end

— John in Milford, MI writes:

I had Monday off for MLK Day, but the long weekend started rough. I recorded the Michigan-Minnesota basketball game, and even though I knew how it ended I was not happy when I watched it Friday night. Then the Lions on Saturday night was utter devastation. I sent my buddy the Caddyshack clip when the Bishop proclaims "There is no God!" afterwards.

But then I watched the Bills-Ravens game on Sunday night and felt a little better after Buffalo pulled it out. If the Lions can’t win it I am definitely rooting for the Bills

The Inauguration yesterday was a game changer though. I kept catching parts of it and I have to say, it was phenomenal. I’m a Trump fan, but even if you’re not you have to have a sense of relief that the last administration is over. My favorite part was DJT signing executive orders in the Oval Office while taking random questions from the Press. He handled everything they threw at him with such ease, and at the same time he was undoing dozens of poor executive decisions made by whoever was in charge the last four years. Big improvement.

Sitting here mulling over the weekend I can’t help but think about the Seinfeld episode where George decides to do the opposite of whatever he would normally do, which leads to him finding success while Elaine’s life simultaneously unravels. While all that is happening Jerry keeps breaking even - for every bad thing that happens to him something good happens to balance it out. I think I broke even this weekend with the Lions and Trump.

On a side note, Melania is hands down the hottest First Lady ever. She still looks mint.

We'll never forget Bert the Cat who was murdered by a mountain lion in Idaho

— Anonymous Millennial Somewhere In Oregon writes:

Good timing on the Bert tragedy. Had a leftover mountain lion burrito for breakfast this morning. Lion ate a few ewes this summer (no names, just ear tag #s) so it had to go. Lion tastes like pork without fat.



Eye for an eye. This ones for you Bert.

How to eat anchovies in Spain

— Mike T. walks me through it:

Anchovies go in the bread slices in the picture. Anchovies in Spain aren’t salty like the old pizza ones, but are strong in flavor and when served with olive oil, fresh lemon juice and a pickled pepper on bread, absolutely delicious!

How to handle yourself if you end up with a freebie at a bar

— Kevin says:

I've spent way too much time in bars. I never expect to get anything for free, but it does happen from time to time. My personal rule of thumb, you pay for what you consume. ie, if I happen to receive a "free" Miller Lite, the bartenders tip will include the $4 for that beer in addition to the 20% tip.

That is it on this brutally cold mid-January morning. I'm dragging a little bit, but we'll get after it and put in a full day.

Let's go dominate a Tuesday like Ohio State dominated the CFP.

Take care.

