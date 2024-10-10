Professor Urges Men Who Won't Vote For Female President To Be Shot, University Releases Weak Statement

A University of Kansas professor is on leave after appalling remarks about killing some male voters.

Professor Phil Lowcock went mega-mega viral Wednesday when he suggested men who don't want to vote for a female to be President should be executed by firing squad. The comments can clearly be tied to the fact Kamala Harris is the Democrat nominee for President.

"It’s what frustrates me, there are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don’t think females are smart enough to be President. We can line all those guys up and shoot them. They clearly don’t understand the way the world works," Lowcock told his students.

You can watch the repulsive comment in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

University of Kansas professor Phil Lockwood placed on leave

Following the comments going viral, the school announced that Lockwood was placed on leave, and his page on the athletic website is now a 404 error.

"The university is aware of a classroom video in which an instructor made an inappropriate reference to violence. The instructor is being placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation. The instructor offers his sincerest apologies and deeply regrets the situation. His intent was to emphasize his advocacy for women's rights and equality, and he recognizes he did a very poor job of doing so. The university has an established process for situations like this and will follow that process," the school said in a statement released Wednesday on X. The comments have been turned off.

The statement, rightfully so, didn't go over well with people. Turns out, claiming calling for mass executions was really just meant "to emphasize his advocacy for women's rights and equality" is insane.

The statement should have been as simple as, "The comments are incredibly unacceptable and won't be tolerated. The professor is now on leave pending further investigation."

It's that simple, but that's not what the University of Kansas did and is now feeling the wrath online.

To be clear, calling for political violence against anyone or group of people based on their views is unacceptable. It's 100% unacceptable, and can't be tolerated.

It's completely insane, and a sign some people's brains are broken beyond repair. Furthermore, the university's response was weak and neutered.

Calling for firing squads is just fighting for women's rights? Give me a break. Literally nobody believes that. If you're going try to create a new narrative at least attempt to make it believable.

It's time for people to turn down the temp and get back to behaving in a normal and acceptable fashion. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.