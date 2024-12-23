Kansas City Bar Kicked The Crap Out Of Knife-Wielding Man With Chairs After He Tried To Stab Bar Staff

Patrons of a holiday pop-up bar in Kansas City came together for the holiday beat down of a knife-wielding lunatic. The man was struck with several chairs, both thrown and smashed on him in a more personal fashion, after he tried to stab members of the bar staff.

Prior to arriving at the bar armed with the knife, this guy had been causing all sorts of problems. According to KCTV5, 37-year-old Rustam Huseinov was kicked out of the bar at 11 pm on Saturday, December 14 because he "caused a disturbance and bit an employee."

This wasn’t the first time he had been kicked out of the bar. Earlier in the week, he was told not to come back, but ignored that and returned anyway. The bar employee who was bitten didn’t press charges and officers with the Kansas City Police Department issued him a trespass warning.

Roughly an hour later, Huseinov returned, this time with a large kitchen knife. According to court documents, he tried to attack the employees who had escorted him out of the bar earlier that night.

That's when customers and employees jumped into action using the chairs as weapons against him. Video shows chairs flying through the air and at least one person repeatedly swinging a chair at him as they blocked him into a corner of the bar.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested Huseinov. He now, according to KCTV5, faces several charges, some of which are felonies.

He's been charged with 3 felony counts of armed criminal action, 1 felony count of second-degree assault, 1 felony count of first-degree terrorist threat, 1 felony count of armed criminal action, and 1 misdemeanor count of first-degree trespass.

The Kansas City Police Department said that the bar sustained an estimated more than $3,000 in damages. They also lost more than $900 in unpaid tabs.

The customers who stayed and fought off the knife-wielding man were a fraction of the 75 or so customers who were in the bar at the time. Many of the customers ran when the attack started.

The Miracle on the Plaza promised more security at the location after the incident, which all things considered could have been much worse. They also applauded the "heroic actions" of the bar staff.