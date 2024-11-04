Kamala Voters Freak Out When Asked To House Illegals

What do you think happened when a YouTuber tried to get Kamala Harris voters in California to house illegals from Mexico?

Spoiler: They refused to house them!

Ohio Man Seth Meiring, who says he's on a mission to "have fun and make people laugh" posted a video over the weekend where he tried to turn himself into a lib and part of that mission included going to a Home Depot parking lot to find illegals who would be up for his prank on Kamala voters.

The premise is simple: Kamala voters don't have a problem with the United States being inundated with illegals…UNTIL…set knocks on their doors to see if they'd be willing to give the illegals a place to stay.

Here's how it goes:

Great lines:

"Hector's good with kids."

"Can we have consent to receive your pronouns?

"Hector was dating a teenager just a little bit ago."

"Is it OK if we just set up a tent for them right here (on lady's sidewalk)?"

At the end of his journey, Seth figures out that, sadly, Kamala voters are unwilling to house the illegals. It was just like when Ron DeSantis sent planes full of illegals to Martha's Vineyard in 2022. So sad.

"Next time they say no, ask them for money to put them up in a hotel. Tell them it averages $200 a night and you need to be able to put them up for at least a month. Ya know, to get them on their feet," a TikTok user chimed in.

If you want to watch Seth's entire piece, have at it. Enjoy.

