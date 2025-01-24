Kamala Harris & Soy Boy Doug Emhoff Kill The Planet During Grocery Run

Absolute frauds Kamala Harris & cuck boy Doug Emhoff made news Thursday when they went grocery shopping and proceeded to murder planet Earth.

Cameras were rolling as Kamala carried her groceries away in PLASTIC BAGS instead of those Whole Foods or Trader Joe's insulated totes that suburban elites have stockpiled like rednecks have ammunition stockpiled.

Yes, plastic bags.

And here we were to believe that she was for saving the planet and outlawing plastic straws and banning gas-powered lawnmowers. Then this piece of work goes out and uses plastic bags. Does she know how much oil it took to make those bags?

"I think we should, yes," Kamala said when asked at a 2019 CNN ‘Climate Crisis’ townhall if plastic straws should be banned. "I mean, look, I’m going to be honest: It’s really difficult out of drink out of a paper straw — like, if you don’t gulp it down immediately, it starts to bend, and then the little thing catches it. So, we gotta kind of perfect that one a little bit more."

And she would've taken your gas stove. Your leaf blowers. Your gas-powered chainsaws. Your mowers.

She wouldn't have flinched.

Then, when she isn't a heartbeat away from the White House, she goes out and murders Mother Nature via the use of plastic bags.

In 2024, once Harris was running the Democratic nominee for President, she decided the plastic straw ban was no longer necessary. She changed her position.

Of course she did.

Never forget that they would take your mower in a heartbeat while making sure their lawns and gardens get the best treatment money can buy

It is moments like this when I'm reminded of things like the 2023 story of the Washington state Lib who ran a Seattle Jeep dealership. State Rep. Amy Walen of Kirkland, WA, who owned the dealership with her husband, introduced a house bill that would ban gas-powered mowers and diesel-powered landscaping equipment.

The bill was banning all sorts of stuff.

You know what it wasn't banning? It wasn't banning Amy from selling pollution-producing Jeeps.

That is why I and many others have been screaming from the rooftops that these Rules for Thee, Not For Me people were dangerous. Two-faced. Scammers. Scumbags. Liars.

On Thursday, Kamala showed us exactly who they are.

