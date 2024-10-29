Kamala Harris Brutally Roasted For Terrible Podcast Appearance

The comment section of Shannon Sharpe's podcast with Kamala Harris is a complete bloodbath.

The Vice President and Democrat nominee for President appeared on "Club Shay Shay" with the former NFL player, and it was the biggest softball interview possible.

Harris even straight-up lied and claimed Donald Trump will ban free speech and take your guns away if he returns to the White House.

Yes, she wants you to believe Donald Trump is coming for your free speech and guns. Good luck finding anyone who believes that.

Kamala Harris torched for appearing on Shannon Sharpe's podcast

Do we all remember how Harris' "Call Her Daddy" appearance went? The comments turned into a roastfest, and it's no different this time around with Sharpe.

In fact, it seems like people only clicked into the interview to see the comments. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

You know what they say: Once you’ve seen one Kamala interview, you’ve seen ‘em all.

I’m convinced she is a social experiment to see how stupid we all are.

I grew up in a middle class family that paused this video and went straight to the comments.

Why was this video posted less than 12 hrs ago? We have 7 days left, but " kamala and shannon both keep referring to we have 12 days left." Did it take them 5 days to edit this dumpster fire?

Watching from Nigeria. Watched the entire Joe Rogan podcast with Trump, thought it would be cool to hear what Harris is about via Shannon. Clearly shay shay isn't asking questions people would like to ask but guiding her to say everything she says by her campaign. I wish she had the courage to answer questions that are borne out of a proper discussion like Rogan does. Shannon, This wasn't an interview, it was a scripted dialogue. Good Luck America.

This is probably a 3 hr podcast they spent 5 days editing down

I know I'm 16hrs late, but I came from a middle class family!

I personally grew up in a lower middle class family and I am unburdened by an unburdening comment section. You guys did not disappoint

First of all Shannon.... I was raised by a middle class family...

For those who can't see dislikes...there is 106k of them

Lifelong liberal here. This girl is not fit to run a classroom of 3rd graders, let alone a country.

I think kamala knows more about Project 2025 than Trump does.

I never knew she grew up in middle class family! She should mention that more often.

"You have an unusual allegiance to losers" -Katt Williams

I think more people showed up for the comment section than the actual interview

Who else paused and ran straight to the comments

The real MVP is Shannon team for not turning off the comments

"Let me be clear" I came right to the comment section.

I’m reading these comments and I just want you guys to know, I grew up in a middle class family

600,000 people came to look at the comment section & I’m one of them

Shannon congratulations for breaking a record for the most *non watched" straight to the comments video" in club Shay Shay 's history

Kamala - "I want to unify the country" Well, you certainly unified these comments

You guys stop, I cant like this many comments at once my fingers are starting to hurt

Shannon no matter what you do brother, PLEASE don’t disable these comments

Yo aint finna lie, video hasnt even started and it looks like a lot of us are on the same page. Straight to the comments!

Dislike percentage is currently at 74.5%

Video = paused Comment section = opened Stomach = hurts

The comments section is more telling than a poll. The race is over.

Why are they acting like she hasn’t been in office with this current administration for the past 4 years?!

"Overtime means you are actually working a longer day" This is who you want me to vote for?

I expected the comments to be glorious and it didn't disappoint. As someone noted above, Sharpe should be applauded for keeping the comments on.

Instead of turning them off and protecting Harris and himself from being embarrassed, he left them on and the results are incredible.

It seems like we might have some of the best comedians in the world in the comments section. The viewers were cooking with their reactions!

With Election Day being this upcoming Tuesday, it seems unlikely Kamala Harris will do many more podcasts. That's probably for the best because she seems to just be setting herself up to, once again, get cooked in the comments. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.