Iconic Moments From Legendary Western Go Viral: WATCH

An awesome viral video showcases some of the best moments from "Justified."

The legendary FX series starred Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and Walton Goggins as rural Kentucky outlaw Boyd Crowder.

The show ran for six incredible seasons from 2010-2015, and was arguably the best show on TV the entire time it was airing.

"Justified" moments go viral.

The series returned in 2023 for a limited run with "Justified: City Primeval." Without spoiling the ending, it appears there's almost certainly going to be at least one more limited series that sees Raylan confront his favorite antagonist.

While that hasn't been confirmed, it certainly appears very likely. In the meantime, FX has the perfect video for people looking for a little "Justified" fix to wet the whistle.

The network released a video a few days ago of the "coldest lines" in the show. It's 100% a must watch for anyone who is a fan of the iconic Western series.

Grab yourself some popcorn, hit the play button below and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Man, that video took me back to my time as a senior in high school and college when "Justified" was airing.

The dialogue in "Justified" can make a serious case as the best ever in the history of TV. I forget who said it the first time, but you can mute the TV at times when people are threatening each other and you'd think they were making dinner plans.

The relationship on screen between Raylan and Boyd was a masterclass in storytelling. As Boyd once said, all that really separated them was a badge.

We might not ever see another villain like Boyd Crowder again on TV. Walton Goggins deserves all the praise in the world for his performance.

I certainly hope you all enjoyed this little walk down memory lane as much as I did. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.