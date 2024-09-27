Justice Is Served As Climate Wackjobs Are Sentenced To Years In Prison After Ruining Van Gogh Painting

Two climate protesters that felt the need to take out cans of soup and desecrate Vincent van Gogh's iconic Sunflowers painting were handed swift justice on Friday as they will now call the inside of a prison cell their home for at least the next year and a half.

Just Stop Oil's Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland caused more than $10,000 in damages to the painting at London's National Gallery in October, 2022 when they brilliant felt the need to take out soup and begin throwing it all over the painting (that was covered in glass) as well as the frame (which is where the majority of damage was done).

JUDGE WAS NOT LAUGHING WHEN HE GAVE THEIR SENTENCE

However, on Friday a London judge sentenced Plummer to TWO years in prison while Holland will serve 20 months.

"You two simply had no right to do what you did to Sunflowers, and your arrogance in thinking otherwise deserves the strongest condemnation," Judge Christopher Hehir told them. "The pair of you came within the thickness of a pane of glass of irreparably damaging or even destroying this priceless treasure, and that must be reflected in the sentences I pass."

However, just to show how arrogant some of these climate activists and eco-terrorists are, both Plummer and Holland began mocking the judge after their sentence was announced, as they started blowing kisses at those in the courtroom as they were led away.

We'll see if they're still laughing when they are living inside a London jail cell, which is typically 6 feet by 10.

RADICAL ACTIVISTS CONTINUE TO BE THEIR OWN WORST ENEMY

Also, can we give props to the British judge for actually enforcing the law and showing that actions have consequences? American judges could learn a lot from his refusal to play around, especially as activists are becoming increasingly defiant and disruptive with their actions.

To give an even better idea of what kind of crazy people that Just Stop Oil recruits, just an hour after the two women were sentenced, more of the activists showed up and poured soup on other Van Gogh paintings AGAIN in a show of defiance.

"Future generations will regard these prisoners of conscience to be on the right side of history," one of today's vandals said outloud as he was being arrested.

Good luck making an impact and being on ‘the right side of history,’ from your jail cell, bud!