John Rich Keeps His Word, Plays 'Epic Rager' For Flag-Defending UNC Students

For country singer John Rich Monday night in Chapel Hill, North Carolina wasn't just another concert over his long and storied music career.

It was a thank you to the University of North Carolina students who stood up for the American flag when pro-Hamas scumbags tried to rip down the stars and stripes on the UNC campus back in the spring.

Dubbed "Flagstock" by the organizers, Big & Rich were joined by Lee Greenwood, Aaron Lewis, John Ondrasik from Five for Fighting and Roman Rene Ramirez of Sublime as performers who made the trip.

"The event was a huge success! As of now, we're beyond 700k views, and people all around America are commenting on social media as to how much they loved Flagstock," Rich told Fox News Digital. "The artists all brought their A-game, and it was a show fit for a stadium!"

Rich added that students "couldn't believe we actually followed through on this event, and executed it at such a high level. Some students were even teary-eyed as they spoke with us. The whole thing was very positive, powerful and moving in many ways."

It was a much different scene on Labor Day compared to April 30 on the UNC campus where a stand-off between the pro-Hamas scumbags and fraternity brothers fought for the soul of the campus at a flag pole that turned into a national storyline.

"Around 2 p.m., protesters took down the American flag flying from the flag pole to raise a Palestinian flag. More than a dozen other students stood on the steps of South Building holding Israeli and American flags in counter to the other demonstrators," The Daily Tar Heel reported that day.

Eventually, fraternity brothers stepped in and order was restored at the pole where "Commie losers" were pushed back.

Monday at "Flagstock," Rich kept his word to throw a concert for the UNC students as a thank you for what they did that day.

"My question for you is this: Do you still love America?" Rich asked students.

"USA! USA! USA!" the crowd chanted back.

Order has been restored - for now.