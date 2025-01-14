John Daly Goes In For Emergency Surgery

The golf world got a scare Tuesday afternoon when John Daly posted on Instagram from a hospital bed.

Were the golf gods trying to take Big JD from us? Was he ODing on too many Diet Cokes and peanut M&Ms?

Not exactly.

"Emergency hand surgery…thankful went great & Doc Mcclimans for taking care of me. Be back playing in no time!" Big John posted on Instagram Story from his hospital bed in Tampa, Florida.

That right there is a guy who could use a Good Boy and a smoke — with his good hand.

It's unclear if this hand surgery had anything to do with an old injury when a car jack fell on his hand while he was changing tires on a golf cart. In 2015, Daly thought he was a dead man at an event in Mississippi where he had to be revived on the 18th tee box.

"Based on what doctors told him, Daly believes he passed out and stopped breathing because of a collapsed lung. He believes it was triggered by fractured ribs that haven’t healed since an incident in 2007, though he’s still awaiting the results of some tests," the Charlotte Observer reported in 2015.

At the time, Daly, who says his right hand has been broken more than once, thought a rib pushed into his lung because he had been swinging differently due to the sore hand from the car jack incident.

Again, that's from a decade ago.

We'll have to wait to hear if this is the car jack hand that acted up on him.

What's clear today is that JD has lived one insane life and has a story to tell about every body part God gave him.

Never forget the story Pat Perez told about John Daly suffering a stroke at Perez's house while partying

"He had a stroke while staying at my house. I couldn’t find him, and I’d been looking for this mother f–ker for about 45 minutes," Perez said during a 2021 interview. "Then I go around the house a couple of times till I finally see him around the f--king corner, at which point I’m like, 'John, where the hell are you?'"

Perez eventually stumbles upon JD.

"Oh, bubba, I’m having a f–king stroke," Daly, with a cig in his mouth, tells Perez.

That's right the guy was stroking out right there while partying.

"I call the ambulance, and they arrive with his caddie, Peter, and the paramedics," Perez continued.

Daly is eventually loaded into an ambulance and taken in for evaluation.

"I return home, wake up, and receive a phone call from John, who informs me that I am required to pick them up from the hospital. "It was like 10:30 a.m., but it was only like six hours later," Perez rememered.

In other words, today's hospital visit is nothing. JD will be back and better than ever in no time.



