Joe Rogan Torches NYT For Insane Headline About The Constitution Being Dangerous: VIDEO

Joe Rogan unloaded on The New York Times for running an insane headline about the Constitution.

The NYT has been taking serious fire on social media after it published an opinion piece by Jennifer Szalai with the headline, "The Constitution Is Sacred. Is It Also Dangerous?"

The subheadline on the article states, "One of the biggest threats to America’s politics might be the country’s founding document."

The article, which fails to really stick to a coherent roadmap of an argument, focuses exactly on what the title indicates:

Is the Constitution actually responsible for the problems in America?

Joe Rogan rips New York Times article asking if the Constitution is dangerous.

Like many people who couldn't believe the headline, Joe Rogan wasn't overly impressed by what he saw from The New York Times. He didn't mince words or hold back when analyzing the situation.

"This is an actual New York Times article…This is so crazy. It's really hard to believe someone would print this and The New York Times would say, 'Yeah, we like it. Put it out there'…What the f*ck are you talking about? One of the biggest threats to America’s politics might be one of the greatest documents that any country was ever founded on — if not the greatest ever? That could be a threat to America’s politics? What politics are we talking about? Like, how could you possibly gaslight me enough to go along with you on this," a very fired up Rogan said during a podcast episode with Bret Weinstein.

I'd encourage everyone to read the full article and form their own opinion. I found it to be a completely pointless article that made virtually no sense on its merits. Shockingly, I wasn't convinced at all that the Constitution is the problem.

It's the greatest political document ever crafted, and it seems to have done a nice job. How do we know? America is the most powerful country on the planet, our economy is incredible, our military will be studied hundreds of years from now and we have things like freedom of speech and the Second Amendment - freedoms you don't find elsewhere.

So, excuse me if I have zero interest in apologizing for the Constitution or debating whether it's the problem. It's most certainly not, and to pretend otherwise is nuts.

As Rogan said, "What the f*ck are you talking about?"

