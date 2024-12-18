Joe Burrow's 'Friend' Olivia Ponton Hits The Ski Slopes, Bryson's Puffer Jacket & Would Elon Buy The Reds?

What's the 2024 Screencaps Gift of the Year?

Wes in Texas brings up a great topic and one that I've been thinking about quite a bit over the last 6-7 weeks.

- He writes:

I noticed that there hasn't been any chatter regarding the "gift of the year" for 2024. 2022 brought us the Battery Daddy (which is awesome, of course) and 2023 brought us the electric mini-chainsaw (which seems, to me, completely unnecessary). I don't have any suggestions for the 2024 gift of the year, but I am curious what the SC community has in mind for the honor.

Kinsey:

I'm honestly at a loss for suggestions this year. Trust me, I'm not down and out depressed this year. I've been in Costco 25 times in two months. I've been in Best Buy multiple times. I've gone through SlickDeals nearly daily for weeks. I watch a ton of QVC — laugh all you want, I have to keep my eyes on trends.

I'm just not seeing anything that speaks to me or items that I think would generate buzz on Screencaps.

Speaking of the Stihl mini-chainsaw thing, it never caught my attention until my 70-plus year old aunt living on an acre with a bunch of trees announced she got one and loved it.

Then, I ended up with a battery-powered pruner as part of some gift pack and guess who loves that tool?

Mrs. Screencaps.

Any suggestions for the 2024 Gift of the Year? There's still time to shop. Help out others.

The best places you've ever sucked down a beer

You guys are really starting to take to this question.

- CB tells me:

Good Morning to you and the rest of the SC community!

After reading Travis & Mrs. Travis’ story about having a beer on a dock in Italy after backpacking their way through Europe, I wanted to share one of my own. In May of 2003 my parents had just come down to Jacksonville to visit before I left for my first deployment.

My Mom had been diagnosed with Stage III lung cancer a few months before and she wanted to see me before I left. When she came down, she was frail and tired, but she was a trooper. Mom asked if we could go out one sunny afternoon and have a drink. I don’t know where she came up with the energy, but you’re damn right we went out to have a drink!

Before we left the house, Mom asked if I would mind if she left her wig at home (chemo had caused most of her hair to fall out by now). She put on a bandana to cover her hair and off we went to have that drink. My Mom never drank anything other than beer, so we went to a local brew pub on the river in downtown Jax, sat out on the deck in the beautiful sunshine and had a beer together.

I left for my deployment in early June, my Mom passed away on June 26th. That was the last beer we ever shared, but I am hard pressed to remember a better one.

While that may seem a sad story , it’s one of the happiest and fondest memories I have of my Mother.

Merry Christmas to you and the family and all the Screencappers!

- Tom in Houston shares:

I've had a lot of beers in a lot of places. Some might even be worth talking about, but the best place wasn't exotic or impressive.

The best place was on the back steps of the house I grew up in. Having a beer with my dad after working in the yard, on a project, whatever. If I could only go back to one place to have a beer, that's where I'm going every time.

- David P. in Texas remembers a specific beer from his life memory bank:

Hi Joe. Late response but favorite beer was in our campground in Rocky Mountain NP looking at Longs Peak. We had our 3 girls, their husbands and 9 grandkids. Trip of a lifetime. None of them believed I climbed to the top when I was 21.

- Keith in PA remembers the first beer he had after he'd made it as a farmer:

Considering I've drank so many beers I've lost count. ( the Mrs. will witness to that). I may not specifically remember that one beer, but I will say being involved with cattle my whole life, I always worked for someone, even though owning some myself.

I would definitely say the first Moosehead (that's all I drink) on the first farm the Mrs and I bought in 2015 has to be the best place by far.

I started golfing with co-workers in 2021, cuz obviously farming itself doesn't pay for now 2 farms, 65 Black Angus, and all the equipment needed to feed those critters, will be a clear 2nd.

- Carl remembers a beer in Africa:

After summitting Mt Kilimanjaro and seeing the sun rise over Africa, we descended part of the way down the mountain where we stopped at camp. They provided us with some local African beer and I don't think I've had one that tasted better!

- Brian W. remembers a Mexican beer from years ago:

First, keep up the good work on this column! When I hit the office after initializing my day I grab a cup and get current with your update. You're a real internet pioneer and even if you've been shot full of arrows you keep cranking.

In 2003, after selling our business and needing a break, we took a February trip to the Riviera Maya and stayed at an all-inclusive. After three days of doing nothing but eating, sleeping and swim up baring we decided to rent a car and drive down to see the Mayan ruins at Tulum. Needless to say, the weather was perfect but hot. We parked, and not knowing any better walked the mile or so through the rainforest to the ruins. Since writing a paper senior year of high school I always wanted to see Tulum and there we were, amazing!

Now for the mile walk back to the parking lot. The road back through the jungle, now over 90 with humidity near the same, had signs every 1000 feet or so "Ice cold Corona $2.00". We, Michigan residents, were not used to slogging jungle. The beer signs turned into motivation, the ice, cold carrot at the end of the hot asphalt stick of road!

We arrived at the bar/souvenir shop, I slapped $5 on the bar and without a word two ice cold Coronas appeared. It's hard to describe how satisfying that beer was and just to check we had another. We'll never forget it!

- David W. says this memory is stuck in his brain:

Maybe not an iconic tropical paradise or vacation getaway but...

Early 90's Surf Expo Orlando FL.

Surf shows at that time we're about 70-80% fashion.

Meaning about 200 models walking around in swimwear.

Sunday, last day of the show, vendors are breaking down displays. The Venus swimwear models are still walking the runway for buyers.

Behind the runway was a bank of TV screens.

The Steelers were playing the Chargers (AFC Championship i think). A crowd had gathered to watch the game. Models were still strutting down the runway and here comes the beverage cart! Adult beverages were purchased. After minute we all looked at each other, a nod of the head, 'yeah'.

- Michael in Utah emails:

I have been thinking about this topic a lot since it was first referenced in Screencaps.

For me, it was not necessarily the place, but the people and circumstances involved.

I have been part of a guys’ Vegas trip in January since 1997. I have missed a few over the years and it was cancelled in 2021. Some years I have friends from college go the same weekend and they join even though they don’t really know the other guys involved. Two college friends joined in I think around 2003. At one point it was just the three of us having a beer standing on the bridge outside New York, New York overlooking the strip. It was just a great experience having three guys from the Midwest, who had known each other for over 20 years who had since scattered across the country, being able to meet up in Vegas and enjoy the moment.

- John from SD echoes what I've heard from many military guys:

Best places I’ve had a beer: like a few of SC responders yesterday: aboard foreign military naval ships. British, German, Argentinian, and an Uruguayan Naval vessel.

- Mark in Russellville, Ar had a beer on a boat:

The coolest place I've ever had some beers was on the Budweiser yacht while it was docked in Cannes France.

It was 1999 and my wife and I had won a trip to the Cannes film festival from a scratch off ticket at Blockbuster video(yes I'm old). Our tour guide arranged an evening for us to visit the Budweiser yacht complete with apps, dinner and as much of whatever you wanted to drink! I was drinking Bud back then(way before they went woke) so it was super cool to be served ice cold beers by hotty yachties! Never forget that trip.

What does a plate of local shrimp look like in Cadiz, Spain?

- Mike T. shows off the dinner he threw together on a Tuesday night:

Kinsey:

I'm not a tomato guy, but the Spanish tomatoes just look different. And what do you do with the bread? Is there oil to dip it in or do you just pull at it like Mrs. Screencaps pulls at a slab of French bread?

Mike T. also takes us to the tuna market:

Mark would like to report that Nebraskans also like cinnamon rolls and chili

- Mark in Lincoln reacts to North Dakota Dillon sharing a North Dakota favorite:

Merry Christmas to the "Screencaps"…keep up the great work and thank you for the sanity and humor you bring every day.

Might be Midwest, but DEFINITELY Nebraska! I am 62 and we had this combo once a week in all schools…AMAZING together if you have not tried.

‘The Best Mexican Food Ever Came From The Mexicans I Worked With At A Golf Course’

- Paul B. remembers:

Best Mexican food I've ever had, hands down, is from the time I spent working on a golf course. Just before Christmas in 2008 I lost my engineering job thanks to the great recession.

A couple of weeks later I had a job on a golf course as a spray tech. The homemade food they brought in, or I went to their houses to pickup and eat, was by far the best Mexican food and I miss the homemade mole to this day.

The screw in Mrs. Screencaps' grocery getter tire

- Rob J. says:

Read about the screw in the tire. Most people might be aware, but I wasn’t unit a few years ago. Discount Tire will plug that for free.

Best option is to drop off in the morning and pick up in the afternoon.

Kinsey:

Costco, where we bought the tires, had the job done in about an hour. Plus, I learned that if the tire wasn't salvageable, Costco measures the tread and then credits the customer towards the new tire.

I have no idea if that's an industry standard. No need to kill me via email. Just sharing a tidbit for those who might have a screw stuck through the top of a tire.

Multiple thoughts from a Boomer on this random middle-of-December Wednesday, including why does Guinness taste so much better in Ireland than it does in the U.S.?

- Boomer in Boston writes:

I would love to buy Rick in California a beer!! The story of taking on the Chinese Army was fantastic. Well done, Rick!

Joe S.A is spot on with the St. James Gate in Dublin. The top floor of the Guinness factory was awesome and a must do for anyone traveling to Dublin.

I tried Guinness here in the States and didn’t love it. Tried it in Ireland/England and it was like the nectar of the Gods!!! Angels were singing and playing harps, light shone bright on me… it was glorious!!!

I could NOT get a straight answer on why it tasted so different?? All I got was " It doesn’t travel well". What’s that supposed to mean? It’s in a sealed keg? Any SC readers know?

My job has had me driving the highways and byways of the Northeast for almost 40 years. Seen many strange things and changes over the years.

Because I have the bladder of a 5-year-old, I need to stop at the highway rest areas too many times. These places are hell on earth. Kids screaming for a happy meal, dads walking around with that dazed look and moms taking selfies of their wonderful vacation.

I went into the men’s room and there is a guy on speaker phone right next to me!

I stop in another one further down the Turnpike and there is someone on Facetime while doing his business!

Can someone please tell me what is so important that you need to have everyone in the men’s room hear your conversation. The call can’t wait for 5 minutes? Speaker phone in general sucks, but this was absurd in my opinion.

At these rest areas, there are about 10 pumps for gas. All self-serve. The number of cars that are left unoccupied while they’re in there ordering a Triple Latte Espresso with almond milk is unbelievable. You’re holding that pump hostage for anyone pulling in needing gas.

I’m of the mindset that you fill up and move the car to a parking space, freeing up the pump.

Curious what the rest of the Screencaps community thoughts are on this.

Lastly, have you ever had a Screencaps MVP? I believe Paige Spiranac and Sydney Sweeney are in a close battle for 2024. I’ll see what the Draftkings odds are.

Merry Christmas to you and the rest of the Screencaps community!

Kinsey:

Great email, Boomer.

The Screencaps MVP question is a good one that should be addressed. Typically, this time of year gets super busy and all these ideas get lost in the shuffle.

MVP candidates off the top of my head:

Paigeviews Spiranac

Mikayla Demaiter deserves a lifetime achievement award

Rachel Stuhlmann

Hooters waitresses/bartenders

Elizabeth Hurley (she turns 60 in June; expecting a HUGE content year for her)

Salma Hayek (slowed down this year; not a great sign)

2024 Breakout Star of the Year:

Sydney Thomas is the easy answer here. I'm proud that this column was pro-Sydney before she became famous. Validates the work.

Taylor Mathis has had a big content year; I don't know how long she can keep ‘Walking Bets’ going until she runs out of steam, but her 15 minutes aren't up yet

MAGA Instagram politicians; Anna Paulina had a massive breakout year

Xandra Pohl (she's going to end up dating a MLB pitcher, just watch)

Major disappointments this year:

Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia has focused more on her pay services than her IG

Emily Elizabeth is now married and barely producing content; that era could be over

Paulina Gretzky (she turns 36 tomorrow; she's disappeared)

No matter what, you guys are clicking even though you claim you're not clicking…I can see the analytics

Amanda Balionis

Annie Agar

Save the emails about Annie Agar's nose or how you hate her. And don't bother telling me that Balionis is ‘average’ and that she's a Hilton Head 6. I see the numbers. These two do numbers.

######################

That's it for this Wednesday. I have so many emails piled up. It's as if you guys are already off work or barely working. I knew it was coming, but it feels like it was a couple of days early this year.

Again, finish the year strong. I know the next couple of days are going to be worthless for many of you. Be like Gas Man Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green who busted his ass Tuesday to make sure an 85-year-old man had gas to his house for heat.

Finish strong!

