Joe Biden's Brain Malfunctions In Meeting With World Leaders

Do you remember like 100 days ago when bloggers like myself were called dangerous and a threat to the democracy for stating that Joe Biden was completely cooked.

I kept using headlines stating "Joe Biden's Brain Malfunctions" while others poured on, but Biden's talking head press secretary kept calling us nuts and bad for America. Then, when the common American citizen saw that Biden was cooked, the libs yanked his ass off the Presidential ticket and Kamala was thrown on without any sort of vote.

It turned out I, and others, were on the right side of history. I was right when I said Biden's family needed to throw Joe into a nursing home.

Now look at him in Berlin where he's meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

While anyone with a brain could tell the guy was deteriorating, the White House kept propping up this guy like he was in a Weekend at Bernie's remake. If you go back to February 5, the White House issued a statement on Biden's memory after a special counsel's report that the President's memory was "hazy," "fuzzy," "faulty," and poor.

"We do not believe that the report’s treatment of President Biden’s memory is accurate or appropriate," the White House announced in its statement. "The report uses highly prejudicial language to describe a commonplace occurrence among witnesses: a lack of recall of years-old events. Such comments have no place in a Department of Justice report."

Now here we have Biden struggling to figure out where he's supposed to stand to face the press while looking like he should be using a walker to get from his retirement home apartment to the mess hall.

In June, we (I, OutKick, etc.) were nuts when Biden started to wander off at a G7 summit in Italy. CNN and other started screaming that we (I, OutKick, etc.) were nuts and using deceptive practices and their Presidential candidate was fine.

SEVEN DAYS LATER, JOE BIDEN QUIT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE.

Seven days.

Yet we were the crazy ones.

Never forget.