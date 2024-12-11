Jimmy Kimmel Brags That Luigi Mangione Makes His Staffers 'Horny'

The staff of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night television show has the hots for Luigi Mangione, the man charged this week with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Tuesday night, during his opening monologue, Kimmel shared text exchanges between his staff members about how attractive and likable they find Mangione.

"There’s a huge wave of horny washing over us right now," Kimmel began. "So many women and so many men are going nuts over how good-looking this killer is.

"It's like we're one of the guys you work with says, ‘I had a dream about you last night.’ When it's the FedEx guy with the big muscles and rolled-up sleeves, you’re like, ‘Oh,’ but if it’s the bald IT guy wearing Crocs with black socks, you’re on the phone with HR, it’s kind of that same dynamic."

"This is an exchange between two of our producers. We’ll call them Glinda and Elphaba," he continued, using names from the new movie adaptation of "Wicked."

"’My TikTok is flooded.’ ‘My mom chain’s going nuts. That’s my TikTok,’" Kimmel said, while reading the messages aloud.

"’Everyone is obsessed. Ppl are saying a NY jury has the power to find him innocent Bc we all love him,'" the other staffer replied. "'I’m not mad at him.’"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" is a comedy show — at least in name. So, we don't fault the host for making light of the news — that's how the genre is supposed to work. However, Kimmel seems to only bring out the jokes when the target is someone safe.

Kimmel had jokes about Brian Thompson's death as he did the assassination attempts on Donald Trump. Yet he turns his comedy program into a soapbox whenever he discusses Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Covid, "white supremacy," or George Floyd.

Yes, Kimmel still talks about George Floyd in 2024.

Kimmel isn't a comedian; he's a leftist stooge. He's more of a leftist stooge than even Stephen Colbert. During the election cycle, 98 percent of Kimmel's "jokes" targeted Trump.

Apparently, this – whatever this version of Jimmy Kimmel is -- is what atoning for the days of "The Man Show" and once wearing blackface looks like.

As for his staffers, if cold-blooded murderers turn them on, so be it.

But there might be some competition. Former Washington Post tech reporter Taylor Lorenz is an even bigger fan of the man who murdered Thompson. She has shared posts calling him a "hero," even.

This week, Lorenz told Piers Morgan that the video of Mangione shooting the father of two dead brought "joy" in her life. "I do believe in the sanctity of life and I think that’s why I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy, unfortunately," she explained.

Huh?

Now, Kimmel didn't detail if the staffers dreaming about the killer were good-looking. Either way, here's what they'll have to top for a seat across the prison glass from Luigi:

Best of luck.