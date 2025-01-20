Jim Cantore Picks His Winter Storm Enzo Location & People Are Nervous

Houston, we have a problem. Jim Cantore has arrived in your town & he's wearing more layers than an Afghan chick going out to celebrate her 21st birthday.

Winter Storm Enzo, according to Cantore, will be a storm unlike many locals have ever seen before. "Houston is shutting down! After lunch tomorrow (Tuesday) we will see if we get a record snow. Just need to be north of 3.0" for second place," the Weather Channel Hall of famer wrote on social media.

You're right, that doesn't sound like much snow, but as Jimbo points out, these people aren't prepared for such weather.

"Does anyone even own a snow shovel here? Also where can you even get one in Houston?" he added.

The biggest problem with this storm will be the cold, which means the snow will stick around for a few days, but it could be even worse than advertised.

"The deeper the snow the more prolonged the impacts. Nights will be colder and there will be about a 28-36 period starting tonight of below 32F temps and that means nothing melts. Even Wednesday and Thursday melting will be slow to occur. Plan on staying put for the better part of the rest of the week," Cantore told his viewers.

Yes, he said, "the rest of the week."

If Houston gets 4" of snow, it will be the second-highest total the city has seen since 1960.

And before you ask, Houston doesn't own a snowplow.

Add it all up and Cantore coming to town has sent shockwaves through the community. It validates that this storm is real and people better not take it lightly.