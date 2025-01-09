Jim Cantore Picks His Winter Storm Cora Location & People Are Nervous

Is Nashville about to get hammered by snow now that Jim Cantore has showed up with his Weather Channel crew?

That's the big question Thursday as Winter Storm Cora (yes, they now give winter storms names because it plays well on TV) begins to hammer Texas and parts of the Plains before the energy begins its march into central Tennessee where Cantore is holed up.

Nashville weather guy Henry Rothenberg had a visitor for dinner Wednesday night and he assured his followers that Cantore was on a business trip.

"So, is this snow event really going to happen you ask? Well, my buddy @jimcantore is in @visitmusiccity and it wasn’t just to catch up over dinner, lol! But, it was great grabbing dinner with my good friend, his crew, my sister, and a few other dear friends ahead of this winter storm," Rothenberg wrote on Instagram.

In other words, Jim is here to see a BIG DUMP and people are beginning to take notice.

Nashville is under a winter storm warning that will run until 6 a.m. CST Saturday morning. The National Weather Service is calling for 3-5" of snow with light ice accumulation for parts of the city. The Friday work commute is expected to be treacherous.

And Cantore will be right there in the middle of it as Nashville attempts to avoid a Snowmageddon. Those of you who've been following OutKick founder Clay Travis and this site for years know all about what happens when snow comes to Music City.

It's a mess.

Clay turned Nashville into a cottage industry with his Snow Czar role that has taken on a life of its own over the years.

What happens when a city that averages around 8" of snow per year gets half of that, or nearly all of that, in one storm? That's what Cantore came to see.

"In anticipation of incoming weather, [Nashville Department of Transportation] is currently pre-treating primary and secondary routes with brining solution. Post-secondary routes have already been treated. Once roadway pre-treating is complete on Thursday, crews will be on standby to salt and plow roadways as the weather arrives on Friday. Crews will work in 12-hour shifts throughout the event until routes are clear," NDOT said.

BUCKLE UP.

Nashville is coming to terms that Jim Cantore is in town and Clay Travis has reassumed his role as the Nashville Snow Czar. This is about to get real interesting.